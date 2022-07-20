Investment Realization in Indonesia Reaches Rp302.2 Trillion in Second Quarter of 2022

Jakarta: Investment realization in Indonesia reached IDR302.2 trillion in the second quarter of 2022, the Ministry of Investment/Investment Coordinating Board (BKPM) has announced.
Compared to the previous quarter, investment realization in Indonesia increased by 7 percent last quarter.
"It is in line with national economic growth which is predicted by a number of economic observers to reach more than five percent, exceeding the first quarter of 2022," Minister of Investment/BKPM Head Bahlil Lahadalia said in a press conference here on Wednesday, July 20, 2022.
Meanwhile, the realization of foreign direct investment (PMA) in the second quarter reached Rp163.2 trillion, an increase of 39.7 percent over the same period last year.
Cumulatively, investment realization during the January-June period reached IDR 584.6 trillion, an increase of 32 percent compared to the same period in 2021.
Investment Realization in Indonesia provided jobs to 320,534 workers in the second quarter and 639,547 workers in the first semester.