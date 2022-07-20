English  
NEWS
LIFESTYLE
FEATURED
INDEX
Member of Media Group
  • metrotvnews.com
  • mediaindonesia.com
  • lampost.com
  • podme.id
NEWSTICKER
Investment Minister Bahlil Lahadalia (Photo: BKPM)
Investment Minister Bahlil Lahadalia (Photo: BKPM)

Investment Realization in Indonesia Reaches Rp302.2 Trillion in Second Quarter of 2022

Eko Nordiansyah • 20 July 2022 13:08
Jakarta: Investment realization in Indonesia reached IDR302.2 trillion in the second quarter of 2022, the Ministry of Investment/Investment Coordinating Board (BKPM) has announced.
 
Compared to the previous quarter, investment realization in Indonesia increased by 7 percent last quarter.
 
"It is in line with national economic growth which is predicted by a number of economic observers to reach more than five percent, exceeding the first quarter of 2022," Minister of Investment/BKPM Head Bahlil Lahadalia said in a press conference here on Wednesday, July 20, 2022.

Bagaimana tanggapan anda mengenai artikel ini?


Meanwhile, the realization of foreign direct investment (PMA) in the second quarter reached Rp163.2 trillion, an increase of 39.7 percent over the same period last year. 
 
Cumulatively, investment realization during the January-June period reached IDR 584.6 trillion, an increase of 32 percent compared to the same period in 2021. 
 
Investment Realization in Indonesia provided jobs to 320,534 workers in the second quarter and 639,547 workers in the first semester.
 
(WAH)
LEAVE A COMMENT
LOADING
TERKAIT
BACA JUGA
US launches Initiative to Boost Ukrainian Agriculture Exports

US launches Initiative to Boost Ukrainian Agriculture Exports

English
united states
Magnitude 5 Earthquake Shakes Gorontalo Province

Magnitude 5 Earthquake Shakes Gorontalo Province

English
earthquake
Gerindra Party to Hold National Leadership Meeting on July 30

Gerindra Party to Hold National Leadership Meeting on July 30

English
Prabowo Subianto
MORE
BERITA LAINNYA
Resmi, Abdulla Helal Lengkapi Kuota Pemain Asing Persija
Olahraga

Resmi, Abdulla Helal Lengkapi Kuota Pemain Asing Persija

Pengertian Penelitian Kuantitatif Menurut Ahli, Lengkap dengan Jenis dan Prosedurnya
Pendidikan

Pengertian Penelitian Kuantitatif Menurut Ahli, Lengkap dengan Jenis dan Prosedurnya

Bahlil Optimistis Realisasi Investasi Rp1.200 Triliun Tercapai
Ekonomi

Bahlil Optimistis Realisasi Investasi Rp1.200 Triliun Tercapai

Suzuki Tatap Segmen City Car, Kode Luncurkan Mobil Baru?
Otomotif

Suzuki Tatap Segmen City Car, Kode Luncurkan Mobil Baru?

Qualcomm Gelar Snapdragon Summit 2022 November, Pamer Chipset Baru?
Teknologi

Qualcomm Gelar Snapdragon Summit 2022 November, Pamer Chipset Baru?

Nunung Lebih Pilih Andre Taulany, Netizen: Sule <i>Baperan</i>
Hiburan

Nunung Lebih Pilih Andre Taulany, Netizen: Sule Baperan

Tersisa 3 Kandidat PM Inggris, Rishi Sunak Masih Terdepan
Internasional

Tersisa 3 Kandidat PM Inggris, Rishi Sunak Masih Terdepan

Rizieq Shihab Bebas Bersyarat Hari Ini
Nasional

Rizieq Shihab Bebas Bersyarat Hari Ini

BPKN Terima 2.967 Pengaduan Konsumen Terkait Perumahan
Properti

BPKN Terima 2.967 Pengaduan Konsumen Terkait Perumahan

Yuk, Simak 6 Tips Jaga Stamina Saat Perjalanan Mudik
Rona

Yuk, Simak 6 Tips Jaga Stamina Saat Perjalanan Mudik

social
FOLLOW US

Ikuti media sosial medcom.id dan dapatkan berbagai keuntungan

HOT ISSUE

Dapatkan berita terbaru dari kami Ikuti langkah ini untuk mendapatkan notifikasi

unblock notif

Peringatan!