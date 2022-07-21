English  
Inflation pressure in the region as a whole is still lower than elsewhere in the world. (Photo: medcom.id)
Inflation pressure in the region as a whole is still lower than elsewhere in the world. (Photo: medcom.id)

ADB Lowers Growth Forecast for Developing Asia, Pacific to 4.6% This Year

Wahyu Dwi Anggoro • 21 July 2022 11:03
Manila: The Asian Development Bank (ADB) has lowered its economic growth forecast for developing Asia and the Pacific to 4.6% this year due to slower expansion in the People’s Republic of China (PRC), more aggressive monetary tightening in advanced economies, and fallout from the continued Russian invasion of Ukraine.
 
The outlook compares with a projection of 5.2% issued by ADB in April. 
 
Developing Asia and the Pacific is continuing its recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, according to ADB’s Asian Development Outlook (ADO) 2022 Supplement, released today. 

Many countries are easing mobility restrictions, which is strengthening economic activity. However, growth has slowed in the PRC, the region’s largest economy, due to disruption from new COVID-19 lockdowns, as well as weaker global demand.
 
"The economic impact of the pandemic has declined across most of Asia, but we’re far from a full and sustainable recovery," said ADB Chief Economist Albert Park in a press release on Thursday.
 
"On top of the slowdown in the PRC, fallout from the war in Ukraine has added to inflationary pressure that’s causing central banks around the world to raise interest rates, acting as a brake on growth. It’s crucial to address all these global uncertainties, which continue to pose risks to the region’s recovery," Park added.
 
The PRC’s economy is poised to expand 4.0% this year, compared with an earlier forecast of 5.0%. 
 
ADB also lowered its growth outlook for India to 7.2% from 7.5% amid higher-than-expected inflation and monetary tightening.
 
The bank also raised its forecast for inflation in the region, amid higher prices for food and fuel.
 
Inflation in developing Asia and the Pacific is predicted to accelerate to 4.2% this year, compared with a previous forecast of 3.7%. 
 
However, inflation pressure in the region as a whole is still lower than elsewhere in the world.
 
For 2023, ADB lowered its economic growth projection for the region to 5.2% from 5.3%, while raising the inflation forecast to 3.5% from 3.1%.

Growth forecasts for some subregions were upgraded

The outlook for Southeast Asia was raised to 5.0% this year from 4.9% amid increased domestic demand due to more relaxed COVID-19 restrictions. 
 
The forecast for the Caucasus and Central Asia was raised to 3.8% from 3.6% as some economies in the subregion have withstood the economic fallout from Russia’s invasion of Ukraine better than expected. 
 
In the Pacific, rebounding tourism in Fiji helped the subregion’s growth outlook improve to 4.7% from 3.9%.

 
(WAH)
