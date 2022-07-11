Stock Investors in Indonesia Crossed 4 Million by 2022 First Semester-End: KSEI

Jakarta: The Indonesia Central Securities Depository (KSEI) recorded that individual investors in Indonesia had surpassed the four-million mark by the end of the first semester of 2022.
The KSEI recorded the number of single investor identification (SIDs) to have reached 4,002,289, with 99.79 percent of the SID holders being domestic individual investors, dominated by the Millennials and Generation Z.
"The number of local investors that had risen significantly, particularly during the COVID-19 pandemic, is a sign that Indonesian people increasingly understand about the importance of investment by making the stock market as an investment alternative," President Director of KSEI, Uriep Budhi Prasetyo, stated, as per an official statement received here, Monday.
He pointed out that stock investors recorded by KSEI by the end of the first semester of 2022 had risen by 15.96 percent from the 3,451,513 SIDs recorded at the end of 2021.
The president director remarked that by the end of the first semester of 2022, stock investors were mostly Millennials and Generation Z investors below 40 years of age that collectively hold assets worth Rp144.07 trillion (US$9.65 billion).
The KSEI also recorded that some 60.45 percent of the stock investors were working as private employees, state apparatuses, teachers, and students that collectively hold Rp358.53 trillion (US$24 billion) worth of assets, he noted.
Despite the rise, stock investors are still concentrated on Java Island, as it contributed to 69.59 percent of all stock investors, of which 13.97-percent investors are from the Jakarta region alone that hold Rp3,772.32 trillion (US$252,7 billion) worth of assets, he expounded.
Prasetyo highlighted that apart from proper synergy between self-regulatory organisations and capital market players, the ease of access to open stock accounts also played a role in attracting the interest of over 95 percent of new stock investors.
"Development of other infrastructures, such as AKSES and EASY, will bolster investors to conduct their market activity in Indonesian stock markets," he remarked.