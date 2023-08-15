Luhut said Eastern Indonesia Will Get Cheap Internet Access from Starlink

This was conveyed by the Coordinating Minister for Maritime Affairs and Investment Luhut Binsar Pandjaitan after meeting with the CEO of Tesla Inc., Elon Musk in San Francisco, United States.
Luhut said the billionaire was interested in working with the Indonesian government and building a low-cost internet network. The network is planned to be via the Starlink satellite.
"He wanted Starlink to be able to operate in our rural areas, and coincidentally the Minister of Health also came with me too and saw that there are many of our villages that cannot be reached by the internet," Luhut said via personal Instagram quoted, Tuesday, 15 August 2023.
With a lower cost, Luhut said that later Starlink's entry into Eastern Indonesia would provide many benefits.
Starlink enters the eastern region
For example, in access to health and education services. Health data in remote health centers can be accessed in real time. Then, services and educational equity will be realized.
"What's interesting is that the cost is much lower. This lower cost allows Starlink to be used," said Luhut.
Luhut also invited Elon Musk to come to Indonesia to sign a more concrete cooperation agreement. Elon Musk also Luhut agreed to continue.
"I asked Elon to come. Starlink's status, the process was carefully completed. I said we don't want the MOU to go directly to the investment agreement here," said Luhut.