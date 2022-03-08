Jakarta: Indonesia’s official reserve assets stood at USD141.4 billion as of end-February 2022, increased from USD141.3 billion as of end-January 2022, according to Bank Indonesia (BI).
The increase of official reserve assets in February 2022 was influenced, amongst others, by the Government’s foreign loan withdrawal as well as tax and services receipts.
The position of official reserve assets was equivalent to finance 7.5 months of imports or 7.3 months of imports and servicing government’s external debt.
It was well above the international adequacy standard of three months imports.
"Bank Indonesia considers that the official reserve assets position was able to support the external sector resilience and maintain macroeconomic and financial system stability," BI Communication Department Head Erwin Haryono said in a press release on Tuesday.
Moving forward, he said, the central bank views that the official reserve assets remain adequate, supported by the stability and solid domestic economic outlook, in line with the policy responses to stimulate economic recovery.