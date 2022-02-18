English  
Selamat Datang di

medcom.id

Don't have an account yet? Sign up here

DOWNLOAD OUR APPS
FOLLOW US
NEWS
LIFESTYLE
FEATURED
INDEX
Member of Media Group
  • metrotvnews.com
  • mediaindonesia.com
  • lampost.com
  • podme.id
NEWSTICKER
BI Governor Perry Warjiyo (Photo:MI)
BI Governor Perry Warjiyo (Photo:MI)

BI Implements Strategies to Alleviate Lasting Post-Pandemic Effects

English Bank Indonesia covid-19 pandemic global economy
Wahyu Dwi Anggoro • 18 February 2022 10:59
Jakarta: The COVID-19 pandemic has left a deep scarring effect on the global economy, including Indonesia. 
 
Well calibrated, planned and communicated policies are required in each country to heal the scarring effect, particularly in terms of increasing productivity and fostering investment, together with sound strategies in terms of employment and capital reallocation. 
 
"That was the key takeaway of Bank Indonesia (BI) Governor, Perry Warjiyo, at the strategic G20 event entitled Exit Strategy and Scarring Effects Post Covid-19," BI Communication Department Head Erwin Haryono said in a press release on Thursday.
 
The event was organised as part of the fourth day of side events of the 2nd Finance and Central Bank Deputies Meeting (FCBD) and 1st Finance Ministers and Central Bank Governors Meeting (FMCBG) of Indonesia's G20 Presidency, held on February 14-19 in Jakarta.

Bagaimana tanggapan anda mengenai artikel ini?


Governor Perry Warjiyo went on to outline strategies to anticipate policy normalisation and the scarring effect. 
 
Developing economies (DEs) must strengthen their resilience to the impact of policy normalisation in order to maintain economic recovery and stability. 
 
In addition, international cooperation must also be strengthened through Bilateral Currency Swap Arrangements (BCSA) and broader use of Local Currency Settlement (LCS) to promote trade and investment.
 
The strategy to overcome the scarring effect urges synergy and collaborative measures among all relevant parties.
 
From a corporate perspective, the contribution includes strengthening business and banking strategies by participating in disbursing loans/financing to the real sector. 
 
Regarding the Financial System Stability Committee, all institutional members can contribute through policies to revive loans and financing to priority sectors. 
 
Meanwhile, the Government's role includes structural reforms to provide a climate conducive to investment, trade, taxes, infrastructure, financial digitalisation and implementation of the Job Creation Act. 
 
To that end, Indonesia has implemented structural reforms in the financial markets, while accelerating financial market deepening and payment system digitalisation as well as supporting economic financing efforts to diminish the scarring effect.

 
(WAH)
LEAVE A COMMENT
LOADING
TERKAIT
BACA JUGA
ASEAN Secretariat Holds 7th ASEAN Economic Community Dialogue

ASEAN Secretariat Holds 7th ASEAN Economic Community Dialogue

English
asean
Trust Key for Higher Tax Revenues in Developing Countries: Report

Trust Key for Higher Tax Revenues in Developing Countries: Report

English
covid-19
Over 138.2 Million People in Indonesia Fully Vaccinated against COVID-19

Over 138.2 Million People in Indonesia Fully Vaccinated against COVID-19

English
covid-19
MORE
BERITA LAINNYA
Menkeu AS: Tiongkok Perlu Lebih Aktif dalam Upaya Pengurangan Utang Negara G20
Ekonomi

Menkeu AS: Tiongkok Perlu Lebih Aktif dalam Upaya Pengurangan Utang Negara G20

Presiden Sudah Teken UU IKN
Nasional

Presiden Sudah Teken UU IKN

Kultur Komunitas Jadi Modal Bos Baru Porsche Indonesia
Otomotif

Kultur Komunitas Jadi Modal Bos Baru Porsche Indonesia

Korban Tewas Banjir dan Longsor Brasil Tembus 100 Jiwa
Internasional

Korban Tewas Banjir dan Longsor Brasil Tembus 100 Jiwa

Jadi Korban Tabrak Lari, Machicha Mochtar Takut Lapor Polisi
Hiburan

Jadi Korban Tabrak Lari, Machicha Mochtar Takut Lapor Polisi

Barcelona Nyaris Kalah ketika Menjamu Napoli
Olahraga

Barcelona Nyaris Kalah ketika Menjamu Napoli

Tak Ada PPKn Lagi di Kurikulum Merdeka Mulai Tahun Ajaran Baru 2022/2023
Pendidikan

Tak Ada PPKn Lagi di Kurikulum Merdeka Mulai Tahun Ajaran Baru 2022/2023

Nintendo Tutup Toko 3DS dan Wii U pada 2023
Teknologi

Nintendo Tutup Toko 3DS dan Wii U pada 2023

Tahun Ini, Harga Properti Kembali Naik
Properti

Tahun Ini, Harga Properti Kembali Naik

Sejarah Terciptanya Vaksin Tubuh Manusia
Rona

Sejarah Terciptanya Vaksin Tubuh Manusia

FOLLOW US

Ikuti media sosial medcom.id dan dapatkan berbagai keuntungan

HOT ISSUE

Dapatkan berita terbaru dari kami Ikuti langkah ini untuk mendapatkan notifikasi

unblock notif

Peringatan!