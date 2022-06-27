President Jokowi to Discuss Investment Cooperation with UAE

Jakarta: President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) will visit the United Arab Emirates (UAE) to discuss economic and investment cooperation on the last leg of his overseas trip which will also take him to Germany, Ukraine and Russia.
"The last (country) I will visit is the United Arab Emirates to resume the discussion on economic and investment cooperation between Indonesia and UAE," he said in a virtual press conference at Soekarno-Hatta Airport prior to his departure to Germany on Sunday.
The visit to UAE is a follow up to meetings between Coordinating Minister for Maritime Affairs and Investment Luhut Binsar Pandjaitan and UAE President Mohammad bin Zayed, and Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman last week.
The meeting between Pandjaitan and Mohammed bin Salman highlighted a plan to increase the hajj quota for Indonesia. In addition, the Saudi Crown Prince also expressed his keen interest in the development of new Indonesian capital city and the restoration of mangrove forests.
Jokowi will attend the G7 Summit for Partner Countries in Elmau, Germany, on June 26-27. At the meeting Indonesia, along with G7 member states will try to find a solution to the food and energy crises engulfing the world as a result of the Russia-Ukraine war.
From Germany, Jokowi will fly to Ukraine to meet with President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, and to Russia to meet with President Vladimir Putin.
Jokowi considered the visits to Ukraine and Russia important not only for Indonesia but also for other developing countries.
"The visits are important not only for Indonesia but also for developing countries to prevent the people of developing countries and low income countries from falling into extreme poverty and famine," he said.