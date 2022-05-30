English  
Selamat Datang di

medcom.id

Don't have an account yet? Sign up here

DOWNLOAD OUR APPS
FOLLOW US
NEWS
LIFESTYLE
FEATURED
INDEX
Member of Media Group
  • metrotvnews.com
  • mediaindonesia.com
  • lampost.com
  • podme.id
NEWSTICKER
The private sector will play a vital role in helping Asia and the Pacific’s communities and economies to recover from the pandemic. (Photo: medcom.id)
The private sector will play a vital role in helping Asia and the Pacific’s communities and economies to recover from the pandemic. (Photo: medcom.id)

ADB's Private Sector Operations Expanded Support for COVID-19 Response Last Year: Report

English covid-19 finance health
Wahyu Dwi Anggoro • 30 May 2022 11:12
Manila: The Asian Development Bank’s private sector operations stepped up support for the region’s response to the COVID-19 last year, dedicating 78% of $4.3 billion in total project and program commitments to help developing member countries manage the pandemic’s economic and social impacts, according to ADB’s Private Sector Operations in 2021 – Report on Development Effectiveness.
 
ADB extended $3.3 billion in project and program assistance to help tackle pandemic impacts, including support for agribusinesses, private health care providers, small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs), and transport operators. Over $2.8 billion was committed for COVID-19-related assistance under ADB’s Trade and Supply Chain Finance Program, including support for intraregional trade and efficient distribution of medicines and medical equipment. Total cofinancing mobilized for pandemic-related support reached $5.5 billion. 
 
"The private sector will play a vital role in helping Asia and the Pacific’s communities and economies to recover from the pandemic," said ADB Vice-President for Private Sector Operations and Public–Private Partnerships Ashok Lavasa in a media release on Monday.

Bagaimana tanggapan anda mengenai artikel ini?


"ADB’s work with the private sector is mobilizing high-impact capital and delivering new technologies to help countries build back better, secure strong and clean economic growth, and meet their development goals," Lavasa added.
 
Milestones for ADB’s Private Sector Operations Department in 2021 included pioneer investments in animal health in India, affordable housing in Georgia, and support to scale up bank financing for women-led SMEs in Viet Nam. ADB Ventures made seven equity investments in early-stage businesses, with a focus on technology solutions to climate change. The Microfinance Program extended its highest-ever annual volume of loans, lending $482.5 million to microfinance institutions which on-lent the funds to 1.5 million individual borrowers. 
 
There were 35 new projects committed in 2021, with investments totaling $1.2 billion. In line with the department’s operational plan, 80% of committed projects directly promote gender equality, more than half of its operations were in new and frontier markets, and over a third support climate change mitigation and adaptation. Long-term cofinancing of almost $1.8 billion helped ADB achieve $2.2 raised for every $1 of its own resources.
 
Projects committed in 2021 are expected to deliver 1.1 million COVID-19 tests each year, reduce more than 560,800 tons of annual greenhouse gas emissions, and support over 622,200 micro, small, and medium-sized enterprises (MSMEs). About 40 million MSMEs and 10 million farmers have benefited from ADB’s Private Sector Operations active portfolio. These projects have also distributed more than 372.6 million antiviral medications, created almost 520,000 jobs, and is delivering over 57,800 gigawatt hours of electricity a year.  

 
(WAH)
LEAVE A COMMENT
LOADING
TERKAIT
BACA JUGA
President Jokowi Gives 6 Directives on 2024 General Elections

President Jokowi Gives 6 Directives on 2024 General Elections

English
president joko widodo
Indonesia Bolstering Climate Change Policy through Concrete Action: Minister

Indonesia Bolstering Climate Change Policy through Concrete Action: Minister

English
indonesian government
Jakarta Adds 81 COVID-19 Cases

Jakarta Adds 81 COVID-19 Cases

English
covid-19
MORE
BERITA LAINNYA
Toulon Cup: Timnas U-19 Kalah Tipis dari Venezuela pada Laga Pembuka
Olahraga

Toulon Cup: Timnas U-19 Kalah Tipis dari Venezuela pada Laga Pembuka

Jokowi Diagendakan Menonton Formula E Jakarta
Nasional

Jokowi Diagendakan Menonton Formula E Jakarta

Biden akan Hancurkan Gedung SD Tempat Terjadinya Penembakan Massal
Internasional

Biden akan Hancurkan Gedung SD Tempat Terjadinya Penembakan Massal

Indonesia Naik 12 Peringkat di Indeks Pariwisata Global
Ekonomi

Indonesia Naik 12 Peringkat di Indeks Pariwisata Global

Pelawak Yadi Sembako Bangkrut, Sering Sakit-sakitan Sampai Bicara Ngelantur
Hiburan

Pelawak Yadi Sembako Bangkrut, Sering Sakit-sakitan Sampai Bicara Ngelantur

Pameran Otomotif Di Regional, Gak Kalah Penting dengan Di Jakarta
Otomotif

Pameran Otomotif Di Regional, Gak Kalah Penting dengan Di Jakarta

Cuaca Buruk, UTBK-SBMPTN di UPN Veteran Jakarta Sempat Ditunda
Pendidikan

Cuaca Buruk, UTBK-SBMPTN di UPN Veteran Jakarta Sempat Ditunda

NVIDIA Omniverse Menawarkan Era Digital Baru lewat Digital Twins dan Dunia Virtual
Teknologi

NVIDIA Omniverse Menawarkan Era Digital Baru lewat Digital Twins dan Dunia Virtual

Investasi Real Estate Asia Pasifik Capai Rp587 Triliun
Properti

Investasi Real Estate Asia Pasifik Capai Rp587 Triliun

Yuk, Simak 6 Tips Jaga Stamina Saat Perjalanan Mudik
Rona

Yuk, Simak 6 Tips Jaga Stamina Saat Perjalanan Mudik

FOLLOW US

Ikuti media sosial medcom.id dan dapatkan berbagai keuntungan

HOT ISSUE

Dapatkan berita terbaru dari kami Ikuti langkah ini untuk mendapatkan notifikasi

unblock notif

Peringatan!