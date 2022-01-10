English  
Selamat Datang di

medcom.id

Don't have an account yet? Sign up here

DOWNLOAD OUR APPS
FOLLOW US
NEWS
LIFESTYLE
FEATURED
INDEX
Member of Media Group
  • metrotvnews.com
  • mediaindonesia.com
  • lampost.com
  • podme.id
NEWSTICKER
Consumer optimism in December 2021 was supported by improving consumer perception of current economic conditions.
Consumer optimism in December 2021 was supported by improving consumer perception of current economic conditions.

Indonesian Consumers Remained Upbeat in December 2021: BI

English Bank Indonesia consumer confidence indonesian economy
Wahyu Dwi Anggoro • 10 January 2022 12:56
Jakarta: The latest Consumer Survey conducted by Bank Indonesia (BI) revealed how consumers remained upbeat in December 2021.
 
"Consumer Confidence Index (CCI) recorded in optimistic territory at a level of 118.3," BI Communication Department Head Erwin Haryono in a press release on Monday.
 
According to him, it was relatively stable compared with 118.5 in November 2021. 

Bagaimana tanggapan anda mengenai artikel ini?


On a quarterly basis, the CCI improved significantly to 116.8 in the fourth quarter of 2021 from 84.3 in the third quarter of 2021 and 89.2 in the fourth quarter of 2020.
 
Consumer optimism in December 2021 was supported by improving consumer perception of current economic conditions, driven by current incomes and job availability. 
 
Meanwhile, consumer expectations of economic conditions moving forward remained above the 100-point threshold indicating optimism despite retreating on the previous month.
 
(WAH)
LEAVE A COMMENT
LOADING
TERKAIT
BACA JUGA
2,112 Indonesian Migrant Workers Undergoing Mandatory Quarantine at Nagrak Apartment

2,112 Indonesian Migrant Workers Undergoing Mandatory Quarantine at Nagrak Apartment

English
covid-19
3,075 Asymptomatic COVID-19 Patients Self Isolating at Jakarta's Pasar Rumput Apartment

3,075 Asymptomatic COVID-19 Patients Self Isolating at Jakarta's Pasar Rumput Apartment

English
covid-19
Kemayoran Athletes Village Emergency Hospital Treats 1,978 COVID-19 Patients

Kemayoran Athletes Village Emergency Hospital Treats 1,978 COVID-19 Patients

English
covid-19
MORE
BERITA LAINNYA
Jokowi Tegaskan Pandemi Tidak Boleh Menyurutkan Kinerja
Nasional

Jokowi Tegaskan Pandemi Tidak Boleh Menyurutkan Kinerja

Pembuatan Akun Kartu Prakerja 2022 Dimulai, Kapan Pendaftaran Dibuka?
Ekonomi

Pembuatan Akun Kartu Prakerja 2022 Dimulai, Kapan Pendaftaran Dibuka?

15 Tahun Silam, Apple Perkenalkan Pesaing Android
Teknologi

15 Tahun Silam, Apple Perkenalkan Pesaing Android

Daftar Lengkap Pemenang Golden Globes Award 2021
Hiburan

Daftar Lengkap Pemenang Golden Globes Award 2021

Jaringan Internet di Kota Terbesar Kazakhstan Kembali Pulih Usai Kerusuhan
Internasional

Jaringan Internet di Kota Terbesar Kazakhstan Kembali Pulih Usai Kerusuhan

Chevrolet Silverado Berubah Menjadi Mobil Listrik, Ini Spesifikasinya
Otomotif

Chevrolet Silverado Berubah Menjadi Mobil Listrik, Ini Spesifikasinya

Pendaftaran Seleksi Siswa Baru MAN Dibuka Hari Ini
Pendidikan

Pendaftaran Seleksi Siswa Baru MAN Dibuka Hari Ini

Tekuk Lazio, Inter Kembali ke Puncak Klasemen
Olahraga

Tekuk Lazio, Inter Kembali ke Puncak Klasemen

Alasan Orang Asing Tak Minati Apartemen di Indonesia
Properti

Alasan Orang Asing Tak Minati Apartemen di Indonesia

Sejarah Terciptanya Vaksin Tubuh Manusia
Rona

Sejarah Terciptanya Vaksin Tubuh Manusia

FOLLOW US

Ikuti media sosial medcom.id dan dapatkan berbagai keuntungan

HOT ISSUE

Dapatkan berita terbaru dari kami Ikuti langkah ini untuk mendapatkan notifikasi

unblock notif

Peringatan!