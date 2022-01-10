Indonesian Consumers Remained Upbeat in December 2021: BI

Jakarta: The latest Consumer Survey conducted by Bank Indonesia (BI) revealed how consumers remained upbeat in December 2021.
"Consumer Confidence Index (CCI) recorded in optimistic territory at a level of 118.3," BI Communication Department Head Erwin Haryono in a press release on Monday.
According to him, it was relatively stable compared with 118.5 in November 2021.
On a quarterly basis, the CCI improved significantly to 116.8 in the fourth quarter of 2021 from 84.3 in the third quarter of 2021 and 89.2 in the fourth quarter of 2020.
Consumer optimism in December 2021 was supported by improving consumer perception of current economic conditions, driven by current incomes and job availability.
Meanwhile, consumer expectations of economic conditions moving forward remained above the 100-point threshold indicating optimism despite retreating on the previous month.