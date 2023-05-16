English  
President Joko WIdodo vehicle got stuck in damaged road in Lampung. Photo: BPMI Setpres
Not Fooling Around! Government Budgets IDR 32.7 T for Road Improvements Throughout 2023

Kautsar Widya Prabowo • 16 May 2023 17:42
Jakarta: Minister of Public Works and Public Housing (PUPR) Basuki Hadimuljono said the government has budgeted IDR 32.7 trillion for road repairs in the regions. The budget is for road repairs throughout 2023.
 
"The Minister of Finance (Sri Mulyani) has prepared a budget for 2023-2024, 2023 amounting to IDR 32.7 trillion throughout Indonesia, there are several thousand segments (roads to be repaired)," said Basuki at the Presidential Palace Complex, Central Jakarta, Monday, May 15, 2023.
 
Basuki explained that road repairs in the area were divided into two stages. In the first stage, IDR 14.9 trillion is budgeted for repairing damaged roads, including in Lampung.

"Yes, I think that out of IDR 14.9 trillion, almost all of Indonesia," he explained.
 
Basuki said that his party together with the Ministry of Finance (Kemenkeu) were preparing budget documents for repairing damaged roads. He is targeting the budget execution list (DIPA) to be completed by the end of May and immediately tendered.
 
For road repairs with a distance of less than 100 meters, an e-catalog mechanism will be used. The process is considered faster than the tender.
 
"The e-catalog is usually faster, only about two weeks, so that by July there will already be work to be done (road repairs)," explained Basuki. (Kevin Omar Schreiber)
 
(FJR)

