Japan stock exchange. Photo: AFP
Japan stock exchange. Photo: AFP

Inflation in Japan Accelerates to 3.3 Percent in June

Medcom • 21 July 2023 10:47
Tokyo: Japan's consumer prices rose 3.3 percent year-on-year in June, with the pace of inflation accelerating from the 3.2 percent recorded in May, as data shows by the government Friday.
 
The latest data -,which matched market expectations,- comes ahead of the Bank of Japan's monetary policy meeting next week.
 
Market watchers expect the central bank will keep its super-loose monetary easing stance.

Bagaimana tanggapan anda mengenai artikel ini?


“Stripping out fresh food and energy, Japan's prices rose 4.2 percent,” data published by the internal affairs ministry showed, as stated from AFP.
 
Inflation in Japan has been less extreme than price hikes seen in other countries such as the United States, which have been fuelled by the war in Ukraine and supply-chain disruptions.
 
The US Federal Reserve and many other central banks have raised interest rates to tackle high inflation.
 
But the Bank of Japan has stuck to its long-standing, ultra-loose monetary policy in an attempt to boost economic growth, causing the yen to fall against the dollar.
 
Friday's core consumer price index figure matched the market's expectations of 3.3 percent recorded in a Bloomberg survey.

 
(FJR)

