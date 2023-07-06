English  
President Joko Widodo with Papua New Guinea James Marape. Photo: BPMI Setpres
President Joko Widodo with Papua New Guinea James Marape. Photo: BPMI Setpres

Indonesia Pushes for Increased Trade Cooperation with PNG

Indriyani Astuti • 06 July 2023 16:32
Port Moresby: President Joko Widodo attended the first business forum meeting between Indonesia and Papua New Guinea (PNG) which was held at APEC Haus, Papua New Guinea, Wednesday 5 July 2023.
 
In his remarks, the Head of State encouraged discussion of the Preferential Trade Agreement (PTA) between Indonesia and PNG. This cooperation is needed so that the economies between the two countries can grow and develop.
 
“PNG and Indonesia are each economic giants. PNG in the Pacific and Indonesia in Southeast Asia. You can imagine that if these two potentials combine, it will certainly have a very big impact, not only for the people of the two countries, but also for the region," said the President.




Apart from that, President Jokowi also said that Indonesia would support the PNG Connect Program, one of which is through Indonesian state-owned companies (BUMN) that have experience in several countries. The President mentioned infrastructure and connectivity as the main conditions for sustainable economic growth.
 
"We also continue to develop connectivity with the opening of the PNG Express shipping route and the opening of the Denpasar - Port Moresby flight," said the President.
 
During the meeting, the President said that Indonesia and PNG have considerable economic potential with the border of the two countries reaching more than 800 kilometer. In fact, based on data received by Skouw Post, it recorded trade of more than USD3 million in 2019.
 
"We need to maximise this. We need to make these border points the centres of new economic activity. This will have a huge impact not only on the boundaries of society, but also the economy of the two countries," said the President.
 
"I believe that the closeness between Indonesia and PNG will be even stronger with concrete economic cooperation," said the President.
 
(FJR)

