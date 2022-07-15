English  
The non-oil and gas sector recorded a trade surplus of US$7.23 billion in June 2022. (Photo; medcom.id)
Indonesia Posts $5.09 Billion Trade Surplus in June 2022: BPS

Wahyu Dwi Anggoro • 15 July 2022 12:36
Jakarta: Indonesia's trade balance in June 2022 experienced a surplus of US$5.09 billion, the country's Central Statistics Agency (BPS) has announced.
 
The non-oil and gas sector recorded a trade surplus of US$7.23 billion, the oil and gas sector posted a trade deficit of US$2.14 billion.
 
Indonesia's export value reached US$26.09 billion in June 2022, increasing by 21.3 percent compared to May 2022.

The value of Indonesia's imports reached US$21.00 billion last month, increasing by 12.87 percent compared to the previous month.
 
"Cumulatively, the value of Indonesia's exports from January to June 2022 reached US$141.07 billion, an increase of 37.11 percent over the same period in 2021," BPS stated in a press release on Friday.
 
The top destinations of Indonesia's non-oil and gas exports in June 2022 were China at US$5.09 billion, India at US$2.53 billion and the United States at U$2.46 billion, with the contribution of the three countries reaching 41.06 percent of the total export value.
 
Meanwhile, exports to ASEAN and the European Union (27 countries) amounted to U$5.08 billion and US$1.68 billion, respectively.

 
(WAH)
