English  
NEWS
LIFESTYLE
FEATURED
INDEX
Member of Media Group
  • metrotvnews.com
  • mediaindonesia.com
  • lampost.com
  • podme.id
NEWSTICKER
Migration drives economic growth. (Photo: medcom.id)
Migration drives economic growth. (Photo: medcom.id)

Migration Can Boost Post-Pandemic Recovery in South Asia: World Bank

Wahyu Dwi Anggoro • 07 November 2022 15:00
Kathmandu: Migration can boost South Asia's recovery and support long-term development in the region, says the World Bank in its latest regional economic update. 
 
Coping with Shocks: Migration and the Road to Resilience is the subject of a two-day conference that opens today, organized by the Institute for Integrated Development Studies and the World Bank. 
 
The conference provides academics and researchers a platform to discuss the current situation, challenges and advancements related to migration in South Asia.

Bagaimana tanggapan anda mengenai artikel ini?


"Migration is picking up again in South Asia, but remains slow and uneven, raising concerns that the pandemic shock has had long-term impacts on the costs and frictions associated with it," said Hans Timmer, World Bank Chief Economist for South Asia, in a media release on Monday. 
 
Migration drives economic growth as it allows people to move to where they are more productive. 
 
International migrants from Bangladesh, Nepal, Pakistan, and Sri Lanka who work in the Gulf states, for example, earn up to five times what they would at home and help generate some of the largest remittance inflows in the world. 
 
Nepal derives an estimated 20 percent of its income from remittance inflows, and in Bangladesh and Pakistan, remittance revenue accounts for 6 and 8 percent of GDP, respectively. 
 
Migration also allows people to adjust to local economic shocks, such as extreme-weather disasters, to which South Asia’s rural poor are highly vulnerable.
 
"Policymakers must address these often-prohibitive costs and frictions and incorporate measures to de-risk migration," Timmer added.
 
Poor South Asian migrants, many of whom hold temporary jobs in the informal sector, face several challenges such as precarious labor market conditions, visas tied to employment, and limited access to social protection.
 
The COVID-19 pandemic exposed their long-standing vulnerabilities as they were disproportionately affected by restrictions to movement. 
 
However, the later phase of the pandemic has highlighted the crucial role migration can play in facilitating recovery. 
 
Survey data from the report suggests that in late 2021 and early 2022, migration flows are associated with movement from areas hit hard by the pandemic to those that were not, thus helping equilibrate demand and supply of labor in the aftermath of the COVID-19 shock. 
 
In Nepal, by late 2021, migrants were 13 percentage points more likely to be employed than those who did not migrate after facing job loss during the early months of the pandemic.
 
The report offers several recommendations on cutting the high costs of migration, including drawing bilateral and multilateral agreements, strengthening the remittance infrastructure, and offering information and training programs to help potential migrants make better decisions about moving. 
 
It also offers recommendations on de-risking migration through means such as more flexible visa policies, mechanisms to support migrant workers during shocks, and social protection programs.

 
(WAH)

LEAVE A COMMENT
LOADING
TERKAIT
This project will improve climate and disaster resilience in 22 coastal towns. (Photo: medcom.id)

ADB Approves $250 Million to Strengthen Climate, Disaster Resilience in Bangladesh

ADB Committed to Supporting Bhutan's Economic Recovery from COVID-19 Pandemic

Sri Lanka Urged to Implement Deep Reforms

BACA JUGA
Indonesia's Unemployment Rate Reaches 5.86%

Indonesia's Unemployment Rate Reaches 5.86%

English
workers
President Jokowi Names 5 New National Heroes

President Jokowi Names 5 New National Heroes

English
president joko widodo
Indonesian Economy Grows by 5.72% in Q3 2022: BPS

Indonesian Economy Grows by 5.72% in Q3 2022: BPS

English
indonesian economy
MORE
BERITA LAINNYA
Orang Kaya Banyak Belanja, Kerek Pertumbuhan Konsumsi Rumah Tangga
Ekonomi

Orang Kaya Banyak Belanja, Kerek Pertumbuhan Konsumsi Rumah Tangga

Baru Balik dari AS, Pangeran Arab Saudi Dipenjara 30 Tahun Oleh Penguasa
Internasional

Baru Balik dari AS, Pangeran Arab Saudi Dipenjara 30 Tahun Oleh Penguasa

Jokowi Tegaskan Soekarno Bukan Pengkhianat Bangsa
Nasional

Jokowi Tegaskan Soekarno Bukan Pengkhianat Bangsa

Keren! 2 Profesor IPB Masuk Top 100 Ilmuwan Terbaik Asia Bidang Marketing
Pendidikan

Keren! 2 Profesor IPB Masuk Top 100 Ilmuwan Terbaik Asia Bidang Marketing

Hasil NBA: Cavaliers Paksa Lakers Bertekuk Lutut
Olahraga

Hasil NBA: Cavaliers Paksa Lakers Bertekuk Lutut

Pembangunan Sirkuit Mobil Listrik Di IKN Tanpa Uang Negara
Otomotif

Pembangunan Sirkuit Mobil Listrik Di IKN Tanpa Uang Negara

Asus Perkenalkan Laptop Profesional Tahan Banting ExpertBook B1
Teknologi

Asus Perkenalkan Laptop Profesional Tahan Banting ExpertBook B1

NCT 127 TikTok Challenge Bareng Jerome dan Jessica Jane
Hiburan

NCT 127 TikTok Challenge Bareng Jerome dan Jessica Jane

Tak Ada Lagi Anggaran Buat Rumah DP Rp0, Tapi Bakal Diganti untuk Ini
Properti

Tak Ada Lagi Anggaran Buat Rumah DP Rp0, Tapi Bakal Diganti untuk Ini

Yuk, Simak 6 Tips Jaga Stamina Saat Perjalanan Mudik
Rona

Yuk, Simak 6 Tips Jaga Stamina Saat Perjalanan Mudik

social
FOLLOW US

Ikuti media sosial medcom.id dan dapatkan berbagai keuntungan

HOT ISSUE

Dapatkan berita terbaru dari kami Ikuti langkah ini untuk mendapatkan notifikasi

unblock notif

Peringatan!