37th Trade Expo Indonesia Records Transactions of $2.94 Billion

"This is a big figure for us, but we certainly expect far more," he said while closing the 37th TEI here, Sunday.
"This transaction value is expected to further increase since the online TEI proceeds until December 19, 2022," he added.
The offline TEI was participated by 795 entrepreneurs, 3,226 buyers from 187 countries, as well as 27,063 visitors.
The transactions comprised goods and service transactions, daily transaction, business matching, and investment transactions.
According to Hasan, the countries with the biggest investment are the Netherlands with US$100 million for power supply, US$10 million from South Korea for agriculture investment, as well as US$1,5 million from Belgium for furniture.
The biggest offline transaction throughout the 37th TEI came from India with US$871,1 million, Japan US$568,9 million, and the United States US$197,3 million.
Meanwhile, 10 most frequently transacted products and export services comprised palm oil, paper and paper products, agricultural products, coal, processed foods, wood products, chemical products, furniture, electronics and electrical appliances, and spices.
The minister also gave his highest appreciation to the support from Indonesian government, partnering countries government, business actors, exporters, the Chamber of Commerce and Industry, and ambassadors.
"If we work together closely like this, InsyaAllah (God willing) the goal of becoming developed country by 2045 can be achieved," he remarked.
"We also laud the trade attaches, ITPCs, buyers, exhibitors, including organizers, and SOEs (State-Owned Enterprises)," he added.
He is also optimistic that the US$10 billion transaction target of TEI will be achieved this year.