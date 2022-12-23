English  
NEWS
LIFESTYLE
FEATURED
INDEX
Member of Media Group
  • metrotvnews.com
  • mediaindonesia.com
  • lampost.com
  • podme.id
Illustration (Photo:Medcom.id)
Illustration (Photo:Medcom.id)

World Bank Announces $500 Million to Strengthen Egypt's Social Safety Net Program

Wahyu Dwi Anggoro • 23 December 2022 16:59
Washington: The World Bank announced yesterday US$500 million in financing to expand and strengthen Egypt’s flagship Social Safety Net Program, also known as Takaful and Karama. 
 
The new financing marks a third phase of collaboration between the World Bank and the Government of Egypt to support the establishment of an efficient and effective cash transfer program and to introduce beneficiaries to interventions that generate sustainable incomes and help people to graduate out of poverty
 
"This new financing very much resonates with the bank’s FY 23-27 Country Partnership framework with Egypt which puts the Egyptian people at the center of its strategy, and seeks to create conditions for green, resilient, and inclusive development including through supporting the enhancement of Egypt’s human capital," said Marina Wes, World Bank Country Director for Egypt, Yemen, and Djibouti, in a media release on Friday.

Bagaimana tanggapan anda mengenai artikel ini?


Investing in human capital is integral to national development and the Middle Eastern country has made notable progress towards building a more integrated and inclusive social protection system. 
 
A cornerstone of Egypt’s social protection system is the Takaful and Karama program (TKP), which as of June 2022, covers 3.69 million households (approximately 12.84 million individuals). 
 
Women represent 74 percent of card holders/direct beneficiaries, and 67 percent of the cash goes to Upper Egypt. 
 
The adverse economic impact of recent global events such as COVID-19 and the war in Ukraine added urgency to strengthen and expand the flagship program and to boost the resilience of vulnerable households in the face of future shocks.  
 
(WAH)

LEAVE A COMMENT
LOADING
TERKAIT
BI simulation results showed that banking resilience was still maintained. (Photo: medcom.id)

Credit Growth Reaches 11.6% in November: Bank Indonesia

Indonesian Finance Minister Cautions of More Complex, Unpredictable Challenges in 2023

ADB Committed to Supporting Wind Energy in Vietnam

BACA JUGA
Jokowi Inaugurates Ciawi, Sukamahi Dams in West Java

Jokowi Inaugurates Ciawi, Sukamahi Dams in West Java

English
president joko widodo
Over 68.2 Million Indonesians Have Received COVID-19 Booster Dose: Govt

Over 68.2 Million Indonesians Have Received COVID-19 Booster Dose: Govt

English
vaccine
Indonesia Logs 923 Daily COVID-19 Cases

Indonesia Logs 923 Daily COVID-19 Cases

English
indonesian government
MORE
BERITA LAINNYA
Seleksi PPPK Kominfo 2022, Lulusan Jurusan Kuliah ini yang Dicari
Pendidikan

Seleksi PPPK Kominfo 2022, Lulusan Jurusan Kuliah ini yang Dicari

Menhub Imbau Masyarakat Waspada Cuaca Ekstrem di Akhir Tahun
Nasional

Menhub Imbau Masyarakat Waspada Cuaca Ekstrem di Akhir Tahun

Portal Satu Data Indonesia Terhubung dengan Kementerian dan Lembaga
Ekonomi

Portal Satu Data Indonesia Terhubung dengan Kementerian dan Lembaga

Catat, 9 Ruas Tol Baru Dibuka Fungsional untuk Natal & Tahun Baru
Otomotif

Catat, 9 Ruas Tol Baru Dibuka Fungsional untuk Natal & Tahun Baru

Tren Populer Anak-Anak Saat Ini, dari Wednesday Hingga God of War
Teknologi

Tren Populer Anak-Anak Saat Ini, dari Wednesday Hingga God of War

Putin Ingin Akhiri Perang dengan Cepat Lewat Solusi Diplomatik
Internasional

Putin Ingin Akhiri Perang dengan Cepat Lewat Solusi Diplomatik

Ini Penghargaan Bergengsi yang Belum Diraih Messi, Kalah dari Ronaldo!
Olahraga

Ini Penghargaan Bergengsi yang Belum Diraih Messi, Kalah dari Ronaldo!

Aksi Teatrikal dalam Konser Tunggal Nadin Amizah, Gambarkan Proses Kelahiran di Atas Panggung
Hiburan

Aksi Teatrikal dalam Konser Tunggal Nadin Amizah, Gambarkan Proses Kelahiran di Atas Panggung

Tahun Depan, Pembiayaan Rumah dari Pemerintah Bakal Bidik 3 Kelompok
Properti

Tahun Depan, Pembiayaan Rumah dari Pemerintah Bakal Bidik 3 Kelompok

Yuk, Simak 6 Tips Jaga Stamina Saat Perjalanan Mudik
Rona

Yuk, Simak 6 Tips Jaga Stamina Saat Perjalanan Mudik

social
FOLLOW US

Ikuti media sosial medcom.id dan dapatkan berbagai keuntungan

HOT ISSUE

Dapatkan berita terbaru dari kami Ikuti langkah ini untuk mendapatkan notifikasi

unblock notif

Peringatan!