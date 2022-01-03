English  
On a monthly basis, the country's inflation rate stood at 0.57 percent last month.

Indonesia's Annual Inflation Rate Hits 1.87% in 2021

English BPS inflation indonesian economy
Eko Nordiansyah • 03 January 2022 13:00
Jakarta: Indonesia's Central Statistics Agency (BPS) announced today the country's annual inflation rate hit 1.87 percent in 2021.
 
"Because it was December, the annual inflation rate was the same with the calendar-year inflation rate, it was 1.87 percent," BPS Chairman Margo Yuwono said here on Monday.
 
On a monthly basis, he said, the country's inflation rate stood at 0.57 percent last month.

In December 2021, he added, the country's Consumer Price Index rose to 107.66 from 107.05 in the previous month.
 
Out of 90 cities surveyed by BPS, as many as 88 experienced inflation in December 2021.
 
"Deflation only occurred in the cities of Dumai and Bukittingi," he stated.
 
(WAH)
Biden Reaffirms US' Commitment to Ukraine's Sovereignty

Kemayoran Athletes Village COVID-19 Emergency Hospital Treats 912 Patients

Pace of Recovery across Indonesia's Manufacturing Sector Slows in December: IHS Markit

