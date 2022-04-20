English  
Bank Indonesia (Photo:MI)
Bank Indonesia (Photo:MI)

BI's Survey Points to Higher Corporate Demand for Finance in March 2022

English Bank Indonesia bank finance
Wahyu Dwi Anggoro • 20 April 2022 13:49
Jakarta: The latest Financing Supply and Demand Survey, conducted by Bank Indonesia (BI), points to higher corporate demand for financing in March 2022 compared with conditions one month earlier.
 
It is reflected by an uptick in the weighted net balance (WNB) to 15.6% from 14.3%. 
 
"The increase is primarily met through internal funds, which remained dominant, along with utilization of undisbursed loans, and sales of non-productive fixed assets, while financing extended by domestic banks experienced moderation," BI Communication Department Head Erwin Haryono said in a media release on Wednesday.

In March 2022, the Survey also reveals indications of increasing new loan disbursements compared with conditions in the previous period on the back of customer demand as well as the promising monetary and economic outlook.
 
It is confirmed by indications of increases across all bank categories and loan types, excluding housing loans. 
 
On a quarterly basis, however, new loan disbursements is projected to moderate in the first quarter of 2022 compared to the previous quarter.
 
In March 2022, household demand for new financing remains relatively stable, with commercial banks still the primary source of household financing, dominated by multipurpose loans.
 
(WAH)
