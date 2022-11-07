Indonesia Contemplates on Incentives Schemes to Encourage Conversion to EVs

"Our meetings on the development of electric vehicles are continuing. We consider incentives to make Indonesia more than a market in Asia because Thailand and Vietnam both have good incentive schemes. We also aim for environmental adjustments," Moeldoko stated at the battery electric-based vehicle touring flag-off event at the National Monument site here, Monday.
The KSP chief noted that incentives were necessary to accelerate the development of electric vehicles in Indonesia, particularly as Thailand and Vietnam have first devised incentives for electric vehicles.
The official remarked that details of the incentives had also been devised by the government.
"We have found the exact incentives percentage, but we could not announce it yet, as we must first consult with the finance minister," Moeldoko noted.
Regarding the electric vehicle touring event organized by the transportation ministry, the KSP chief said the proof of the reliability of electric vehicle performance could convince more residents to convert their vehicles.
He lauded the event as a dauntless attempt to respond to the residents' concerns on whether electric vehicles could be used for long-range travel and other issues on energy supply and safety.
Meanwhile, Transportation Minister Budi Karya Sumadi expressed optimism that the electric vehicle touring event from Jakarta to Bali would showcase the capacity of electric vehicles.
The touring event is also expected to attract investments and creative ideas to advance the battery-based automotive industry in Indonesia, he added.
"Electric vehicle is convenient and quiet. Our effort must not stop on this touring, and we must start our nation's great migration to electric power," Sumadi remarked.