It was reflected by an increase in the Consumer Confidence Index. (Photo: medcom.id)
Indonesian Consumers More Upbeat in October 2022: BI's Survey

Wahyu Dwi Anggoro • 08 November 2022 11:29
Jakarta: The latest Consumer Survey conducted by Bank Indonesia (BI) in October 2022 indicated growing consumer confidence in Indonesian economy.
 
The growth was reflected by an increase in the Consumer Confidence Index (CCI) to a level of 120.3 from 117.2 the month earlier and remained in optimistic territory with an index above 100.  
 
"Furthermore, respondents across all spending, age, and education brackets reported a higher index," BI Communication Department Executive Director Erwin Haryono said in a media release on Tuesday.

Consumers were more upbeat in October 2022 due to growing consumer confidence in current economic conditions and expectations of economic conditions moving forward. 
 
The Current Economic Condition Index (CECI) increased in terms of all components, led by the Purchase of Durable Goods Index.
 
Meanwhile, the Consumer Expectation Index (CEI) was primarily driven by consumer expectations of business activity moving forward.
 
(WAH)

