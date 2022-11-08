The growth was reflected by an increase in the Consumer Confidence Index (CCI) to a level of 120.3 from 117.2 the month earlier and remained in optimistic territory with an index above 100.
"Furthermore, respondents across all spending, age, and education brackets reported a higher index," BI Communication Department Executive Director Erwin Haryono said in a media release on Tuesday.
Bagaimana tanggapan anda mengenai artikel ini?
Consumers were more upbeat in October 2022 due to growing consumer confidence in current economic conditions and expectations of economic conditions moving forward.
The Current Economic Condition Index (CECI) increased in terms of all components, led by the Purchase of Durable Goods Index.
Meanwhile, the Consumer Expectation Index (CEI) was primarily driven by consumer expectations of business activity moving forward.