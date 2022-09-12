English  
President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) (Photo:Medcom.id)
Indonesia Contemplates Buying Russian Oil

Antara • 12 September 2022 14:35
Jakarta: Indonesian President Joko Widodo is considering to join India and China in buying Russian oil to offset increasing pressure from rising energy costs, the Financial Times reported on Monday.
 
"We always consider all options. If there are countries (and) they give better prices, then of course," Widodo stated in an interview with the Financial Times when asked whether Indonesia would purchase oil from Russia.
 
Earlier this month, Jokowi raised the price of subsidized fuel by 30 percent and said a price hike was his "last option" due to fiscal pressure, sparking protests across the nation of 270 million people.

Any attempt to buy Russian crude oil at a price above the limit agreed by the G7 countries could subject Indonesia to US sanctions.
 
In August, Tourism Minister Sandiaga Uno remarked that Indonesia had been offered Russian crude oil at a 30-percent discount. The state-owned oil company Pertamina then said that it was reviewing the possible risks of buying Russian oil.
 
Indonesia, Southeast Asia's largest economy, recorded an annual inflation rate of 4.69 percent in August, above the central bank's target range of 2-4 percent for the third straight month due to high food prices.

 
(WAH)

