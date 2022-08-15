Jakarta: The value of Indonesia’s exports rose 32.03 percent to US$25.57 billion in July this year from US$19.37 billion in July 2021, according to Statistics Indonesia (BPS).
Exports in July declined 2.20 percent compared to the previous month, when they were recorded at US$26.15 billion, BPS' distribution and service statistics deputy, Setianto, informed.
While exports contracted month on month (mtm), they still grew year on year (yoy), though the growth was slower compared to July 2021, when it was recorded at 41.49 percent, he noted at a press conference here on Monday.
The value of Indonesian exports rose across all sectors in July 2022 compared to July 2021.
The sectors comprised oil and gas, whose exports grew 40.48 percent yoy to US$1.38 billion; and agriculture, forestry, and fishery, whose exports rose 24.98 percent yoy to reach US$0.38 billion.
In addition, processing industry exports increased 18.12 yoy percent to US$17.44 billion; while the exports of mining and other industries grew 92.13 percent yoy to reach US$6.37 billion.
With this, the processing industry sector contributed 68.21 percent to the total export value, the mining sector contributed 24.91 percent, the oil and gas sector 5.38 percent, and the agriculture sector 1.50 percent.
The majority of non-oil and gas export commodities, or 20.77 percent, went to China and were valued at US$5.03 billion.
Then, 10.37 percent of the total exports, valued at US$2.51 billion, went to the United States.
The third-largest export destination was India, with the value of exports reaching US$2.26 billion, accounting for 9.36 percent of the total exports.
At the event, Setianto also noted that Indonesia must remain wary of geopolitical tensions between China and Taiwan because they may affect trade.