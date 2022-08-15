English  
NEWS
LIFESTYLE
FEATURED
INDEX
Member of Media Group
  • metrotvnews.com
  • mediaindonesia.com
  • lampost.com
  • podme.id
NEWSTICKER
The value of Indonesian exports rose across all sectors in July 2022 compared to July 2021. (Photo: medcom.id)
The value of Indonesian exports rose across all sectors in July 2022 compared to July 2021. (Photo: medcom.id)

Indonesia's Exports Up 32.03% in July: BPS

Antara • 15 August 2022 21:00
Jakarta: The value of Indonesia’s exports rose 32.03 percent to US$25.57 billion in July this year from US$19.37 billion in July 2021, according to Statistics Indonesia (BPS).  
 
Exports in July declined 2.20 percent compared to the previous month, when they were recorded at US$26.15 billion, BPS' distribution and service statistics deputy, Setianto, informed.
 
While exports contracted month on month (mtm), they still grew year on year (yoy), though the growth was slower compared to July 2021, when it was recorded at 41.49 percent, he noted at a press conference here on Monday.

Bagaimana tanggapan anda mengenai artikel ini?


The value of Indonesian exports rose across all sectors in July 2022 compared to July 2021.
 
The sectors comprised oil and gas, whose exports grew 40.48 percent yoy to US$1.38 billion; and agriculture, forestry, and fishery, whose exports rose 24.98 percent yoy to reach US$0.38 billion.
 
In addition, processing industry exports increased 18.12 yoy percent to US$17.44 billion; while the exports of mining and other industries grew 92.13 percent yoy to reach US$6.37 billion.
 
With this, the processing industry sector contributed 68.21 percent to the total export value, the mining sector contributed 24.91 percent, the oil and gas sector 5.38 percent, and the agriculture sector 1.50 percent.
 
The majority of non-oil and gas export commodities, or 20.77 percent, went to China and were valued at US$5.03 billion.
 
Then, 10.37 percent of the total exports, valued at US$2.51 billion, went to the United States.
 
The third-largest export destination was India, with the value of exports reaching US$2.26 billion, accounting for 9.36 percent of the total exports.
 
At the event, Setianto also noted that Indonesia must remain wary of geopolitical tensions between China and Taiwan because they may affect trade.
 
(WAH)
LEAVE A COMMENT
LOADING
TERKAIT
BACA JUGA
Netherlands to Help Improve Waste Management in Ambon

Netherlands to Help Improve Waste Management in Ambon

English
environment
Indonesia Records $4.23 Billion Trade Surplus in July

Indonesia Records $4.23 Billion Trade Surplus in July

English
trade
Over 170.5 Million People in Indonesia Fully Vaccinated against COVID-19

Over 170.5 Million People in Indonesia Fully Vaccinated against COVID-19

English
covid-19
MORE
BERITA LAINNYA
Suzuki S-Presso Berpeluang Diproduksi Lokal, Ini Syaratnya
Otomotif

Suzuki S-Presso Berpeluang Diproduksi Lokal, Ini Syaratnya

Aung San Suu Kyi Divonis 6 Tahun Penjara atas 4 Kasus Korupsi
Internasional

Aung San Suu Kyi Divonis 6 Tahun Penjara atas 4 Kasus Korupsi

Waspada!, BPS: Sinyal <i>Windfall</i> Profit Berakhir
Ekonomi

Waspada!, BPS: Sinyal Windfall Profit Berakhir

170,6 Juta Orang Terlindungi Vaksin Dosis 2 per 15 Agustus
Nasional

170,6 Juta Orang Terlindungi Vaksin Dosis 2 per 15 Agustus

Pelajar, Ini 5 Manfaat Menjadi Paskibraka
Pendidikan

Pelajar, Ini 5 Manfaat Menjadi Paskibraka

Duta Sheila on 7 Putuskan Solo Karier, Reaksi Eross Candra Tak Terduga
Hiburan

Duta Sheila on 7 Putuskan Solo Karier, Reaksi Eross Candra Tak Terduga

Rionny Mainaky: Semoga Ganda Putra dan Tunggal Putra Indonesia jadi Juara Dunia!
Olahraga

Rionny Mainaky: Semoga Ganda Putra dan Tunggal Putra Indonesia jadi Juara Dunia!

Pemain PUBG Versi PC Tumbuh Pesat Sejak Digratiskan
Teknologi

Pemain PUBG Versi PC Tumbuh Pesat Sejak Digratiskan

46.481 PNS di Kaltim Belum Melakukan Pemuktahiran Data Tapera
Properti

46.481 PNS di Kaltim Belum Melakukan Pemuktahiran Data Tapera

Yuk, Simak 6 Tips Jaga Stamina Saat Perjalanan Mudik
Rona

Yuk, Simak 6 Tips Jaga Stamina Saat Perjalanan Mudik

social
FOLLOW US

Ikuti media sosial medcom.id dan dapatkan berbagai keuntungan

HOT ISSUE

Dapatkan berita terbaru dari kami Ikuti langkah ini untuk mendapatkan notifikasi

unblock notif

Peringatan!