UK Expected to Support Development of Green Technology in ASEAN

Jakarta: Indonesian Foreign Minister Retno Marsudi attended at the ASEAN-United Kingdom (UK) Ministerial Meeting in Phnom Penh, the capital of Cambodia, today, August 4, 2022.This is UK's first ministerial meeting with its ASEAN partners after being accepted as an ASEAN Dialogue Partner in 2021.As a country that has capabilities in the field of green technology, it is hoped that the UK can increase investment in the low-carbon technology sector in ASEAN countries.The signing of the UK-ASEAN Catalytic Green Finance Facility Trust Fund for technical assistance and sustainable infrastructure funding is an excellent first step to further advancing partnerships in the green economy."ASEAN has a strong commitment to achieving its net-zero target and developing its climate resilience infrastructure. To achieve this vision, USD3 trillion worth of green investment is needed until 2030," Foreign Minister Retno said in a press release on Thursday.During the meeting, Foreign Minister Retno also emphasized the importance of peace and stability in the world. Retno recalled that what happened in Ukraine could happen in other regions.According to her, the Ukraine crisis is a reflection of a lack of trust or a prolonged distrust.