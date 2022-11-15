New Zealand, Vietnam Agree to Enhance Economic Ties

The Prime Ministers reaffirmed New Zealand and Vietnam’s commitment to working together as strategic partners.
"Vietnam is an important partner for New Zealand, and their emerging, dynamic market presents many of our businesses with new market opportunities for export growth, which will also provide greater economic security to all New Zealanders," Ardern said in a media release on Tuesday.
"Prime Minister Chinh and I reaffirmed our commitment to working together as strategic partners and discussed the global inflationary environment that’s driving cost of living pressures on families in the region, as well as agriculture, education and further ways to strengthen our trade and economic relationship," she added.
The Prime Ministers also discussed the importance of advancing their respective ambitious climate change targets, regional and global issues including the outcomes of the East Asia Summit and their priorities for the upcoming APEC Economic Leaders’ Meeting.
Following the conclusion of the Prime Ministers’ Summit, they witnessed the signing of Civil Aviation and Education cooperation arrangements between New Zealand and Vietnam.
Prime Minister Ardern will be in Vietnam until November 17.