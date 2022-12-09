English  
NEWS
LIFESTYLE
FEATURED
INDEX
Member of Media Group
  • metrotvnews.com
  • mediaindonesia.com
  • lampost.com
  • podme.id
Laos can leverage its regional position to boost trade. (Photo: medcom.id)
Laos can leverage its regional position to boost trade. (Photo: medcom.id)

Laos Urged to Leverage Its Regional Position to Boost Growth

Wahyu Dwi Anggoro • 09 December 2022 12:59
Vientiane: Laos, a member of the Greater Mekong Subregion (GMS) Economic Cooperation Program, has the opportunity to leverage its regional position to grow the economy and increase its resilience to external shocks, says a new Asian Development Bank (ADB) report.
 
The report, Leveraging Benefits of Regional Economic Integration, shows how Laos can leverage its regional position to boost trade, increase agriculture production, and harness the power of its cities to promote inclusive and equitable growth. 
 
It details how improving competitiveness, community, and connectivity can help to converge the country’s income and living standards with other GMS member countries. 

Bagaimana tanggapan anda mengenai artikel ini?


The report also discusses the potential for Laos to upgrade its value chain positioning, diversify its industries, and capitalize on regional cooperation to achieve its development targets.
 
"The Lao PDR is strategically located in the heart of the GMS. Along with the country's neighbors, the subregion serves as a major trade partner with the rest of the world. This represents an opportunity to leverage benefits from regional cooperation to escalate development progress," said ADB Country Director for Laos Sonomi Tanaka in a media release on Friday.
 
"ADB has been a key partner in supporting development policy coordination in the subregion, including through defining a practical, goal-oriented work program for promoting regional cooperation," Tanaka added.
 
The Southeast Asian country’s regional position offers opportunities. The ADB study says the landlocked country’s current trading basket indicates there may be unexploited potential for expanding into more diverse products that are traded with regional and global partners. A potential pathway for further economic diversification is through developing shared production and export capabilities via greater regional cooperation.
 
Cross-border trade, connectivity, and cities are pivotal for driving structural transformation and raising living standards. For Laos, the link between urban expansion and economic growth has been weak. Urbanization has proceeded at pace, but the country’s cities have remained relatively small, with most cities reported to have less than 300,000 inhabitants. New roads have strengthened connectivity between cities and economic corridors, boosting potential for economic growth.
 
New policies must be put in place to unlock this potential and provide an enabling environment for new investments. The private sector will have to invest in new capacities to produce more complex products and services while cities need to become centers for sharing resources and fostering innovation. Moving forward, strong public–private dialogue can be used to identify solutions for optimizing the flow of goods and people towards realizing the country’s vision of becoming a regional logistics hub.
 
(WAH)

LEAVE A COMMENT
LOADING
TERKAIT
WNI di Kamboja./AFP

Kasus Online Scam Merebak di Asia Tenggara, Korbannya Jadi 934 Orang

Green Bond Market in Laos Shows Growth Potential: ADB

Kasus Penipuan Online Scam Tersebar di Berbagai Negara Asia Tenggara

BACA JUGA
247 Million Malaria Cases Recorded in 2021: WHO

247 Million Malaria Cases Recorded in 2021: WHO

English
malaria
Indonesia Promotes Trade, Investment Cooperation with Pacific

Indonesia Promotes Trade, Investment Cooperation with Pacific

English
trade
BI's Survey Predicts Milder Inflationary Pressures in January 2023

BI's Survey Predicts Milder Inflationary Pressures in January 2023

English
inflation
MORE
BERITA LAINNYA
SKK Migas Jamin Pasokan Gas untuk Industri Pupuk Terpenuhi, Ini Rinciannya
Ekonomi

SKK Migas Jamin Pasokan Gas untuk Industri Pupuk Terpenuhi, Ini Rinciannya

Momen Bunda Corla Ketemu Ivan Gunawan dan Maharani Kemala di Jerman, Langsung Ditraktir
Hiburan

Momen Bunda Corla Ketemu Ivan Gunawan dan Maharani Kemala di Jerman, Langsung Ditraktir

Wapres Ingatkan MUI Jauhkan Umat dari Akidah Menyimpang
Nasional

Wapres Ingatkan MUI Jauhkan Umat dari Akidah Menyimpang

Bentrok Lagi, Militer Israel Bunuh 3 Warga Palestina di Tepi Barat
Internasional

Bentrok Lagi, Militer Israel Bunuh 3 Warga Palestina di Tepi Barat

Jadwal dan <i>Link Live Streaming</i> Perempat Final Piala Dunia 2022 Malam Ini: Kroasia vs Brasil, Belanda vs Argentina
Olahraga

Jadwal dan Link Live Streaming Perempat Final Piala Dunia 2022 Malam Ini: Kroasia vs Brasil, Belanda vs Argentina

Prosesor Intel Generasi ke-13 Raptor Lake Resmi Dijual di Indonesia, Harganya?
Teknologi

Prosesor Intel Generasi ke-13 Raptor Lake Resmi Dijual di Indonesia, Harganya?

Mercedes-Benz Memulai Elektrifikasinya Melalui EQS & EQE
Otomotif

Mercedes-Benz Memulai Elektrifikasinya Melalui EQS & EQE

Kepala Sekolah, Begini Cara Membaca dan Memahami Rapor Pendidikan
Pendidikan

Kepala Sekolah, Begini Cara Membaca dan Memahami Rapor Pendidikan

Kementerian PUPR Serah Terima BMN Senilai Rp19,08 Triliun
Properti

Kementerian PUPR Serah Terima BMN Senilai Rp19,08 Triliun

Yuk, Simak 6 Tips Jaga Stamina Saat Perjalanan Mudik
Rona

Yuk, Simak 6 Tips Jaga Stamina Saat Perjalanan Mudik

social
FOLLOW US

Ikuti media sosial medcom.id dan dapatkan berbagai keuntungan

HOT ISSUE

Dapatkan berita terbaru dari kami Ikuti langkah ini untuk mendapatkan notifikasi

unblock notif

Peringatan!