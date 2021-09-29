Australian Trade Minister to Visit Indonesia to Strengthen Cooperation

Bagaimana tanggapan anda mengenai artikel ini? Happy

Canberra: Australian Minister for Trade, Tourism and Investment Dan Tehan is set to travel overseas to boost trade and investment opportunities and represent Australia at multilateral engagements.Tehan will travel to Indonesia, India, the United Arab Emirates, France, Italy, Belgium, and the United Kingdom.According to Tehan, some of the main goals of the travel are promoting international investment in Australia and meeting with businesses and tourism industry representatives, including an inaugural roundtable of Australian and Indonesian CEOs."We want to strengthen Australia’s trade and investment relationships with Indonesia, India and the UAE to help drive economic growth and job creation," Tehan said in a press release on Tuesday."In Europe, I will represent Australia at the OECD Ministerial Council Meeting in France and the G20 Trade Ministers’ Meeting in Italy," he stated.According to him, these are important meetings as Australia seeks to harness the power of open, global markets to benefit all countries.”Tehan will undertake two weeks quarantine at the conclusion of his travels.(WAH)