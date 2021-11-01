English  
In collaboration with NSLIC/NSELRED Project, the Coordinating Ministry for Economic Affairs held an online discussion.
Indonesia, Canada Cooperate to Enhance Competitiveness of MSMEs

English indonesian government MSMEs indonesian economy
Wahyu Dwi Anggoro • 01 November 2021 16:51
Jakarta: Recognizing the importance of MSMEs in Indonesia as the backbone of the Indonesian economy, the Indonesian Government has made various efforts to improve the quality and competitiveness of MSMEs, including through the Job Creation Law that provides various facilities for micro and small enterprises to develop their businesses.
 
To support these efforts, the Government of Indonesia through the Coordinating Ministry for Economic Affairs considers it important to learn from other countries in terms of improving the ecosystems and competitiveness of MSMEs
 
In collaboration with NSLIC/NSELRED Project, the Coordinating Ministry for Economic Affairs held an online discussion on sharing lessons learned between countries last week.

The issues discussed included learning about good practices, challenges, and opportunities in creating better competitiveness and ecosystem of MSMEs.
 
The Minister of Coordinating Ministry for Economic Affairs represented by the Secretary of the Coordinating Ministry for Economic Affairs Susiwijono Moegiarso said that the Job Creation Law mandated the convenience, protection, and empowerment of MSMEs through the integrated management of MSMEs, MSME participation in public infrastructure, ease of business licensing, legal assistance and assistance services, convenience facilitation of financing and fiscal incentives, and training and assistance in the use of bookkeeping systems/applications. 
 
Deputy for Population and Manpower of Bappenas Pungky Sumadi, Head of the Regional Development Planning Agency of Central Java Province Prasetyo Aribowo, Head of the Regional Development Planning Agency of East Belitung Regency Bayu Priyambodo, Policy Analyst of OECD Marco Marchese, Expert on SMEs Policy and Best Practices Greg Elms, and Founder of Archipelago (the Canada-based digital platform for Indonesia SMEs products) Liza Wajong joined the webinar as speakers in the presentation and discussion session.
 
"We are all aware of the importance of the micro and small enterprises in Indonesia. In Indonesia, 64million micro, small and medium enterprises provide jobs to 97% of the national workforce. Canada is committed to working with Indonesia, in particular the Coordinating Ministry of Economic Affairs, in its efforts to improve the quality and competitiveness of micro, small and medium enterprises in Indonesia. Through the NSLIC project, Canada has been supporting micro and small businesses across Indonesia with total beneficiaries of approximately 5,278 business units, ranging from farmer groups, cooperatives, micro and small enterprises that provide jobs to 71,376 individuals," Ambassador of Canada to Indonesia, Cameron MacKay, said in a press release received by Medcom.id.
 
The National Support for Local Investment Climates/National Support for Enhancing Local and Regional Economic Development (NSLIC/NSELRED) is a project funded by the Government of Canada through Global Affairs Canada (GAC) in collaboration with the Government of Indonesia through the Ministry of National Development Planning/Bappenas. 
 
NSLIC/NSELRED aims to support the Government of Indonesia in improving the investment climate and local economic development including regulation improvement that hinder the economic and investment climate which ultimately contribute to the increase of employment opportunities and incomes of poor men and women in Indonesia. 
 
This project is implemented by Cowater Internasional Inc.
 
(WAH)
