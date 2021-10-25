English  
Selamat Datang di

medcom.id

Don't have an account yet? Sign up here

DOWNLOAD OUR APPS
FOLLOW US
NEWS
LIFESTYLE
FEATURED
INDEX
Member of Media Group
  • metrotvnews.com
  • mediaindonesia.com
  • lampost.com
  • podme.id
NEWSTICKER
Indonesia lauded the progress in the Countering Anti Palm Oil Campaign.
Indonesia lauded the progress in the Countering Anti Palm Oil Campaign.

Indonesia, Malaysia Agree to Bolster Cooperation in Palm Oil Industry

English malaysia trade palm oil
Antara • 25 October 2021 18:59
Jakarta: Indonesia and Malaysia have agreed to intensify bilateral cooperation in the palm oil industry and to counter the negative campaign on palm oil.
 
"In responding to the massive negative campaign on palm oil products, as palm oil producers, Indonesia and Malaysia need to counter it by launching an effective and efficient positive campaign that is right on target," Coordinating Minister for Economic Affairs Airlangga Hartarto noted in a statement obtained here on Monday.
 
According to Hartarto, Indonesia lauded the progress in the Countering Anti Palm Oil Campaign, launched by the Council of Palm Oil Producing Countries (CPOPC).

Bagaimana tanggapan anda mengenai artikel ini?


The program has included the advocacy program in the European Union, positive campaign through social media channels in all EU member countries, and developing communication and promotion strategy in palm oil consumer countries.
 
Indonesia has lauded the establishment of the CPOPC Scientific Committee that focuses on research and development activities to enrich public knowledge on the palm oil commodity.
 
"We want to emphasize the importance of CPOPC member countries to intensify efforts to ensure sustainable palm oil price. We underline the positive trend in palm oil demand," Hartarto affirmed.
 
Palm oil-producing countries should take precautionary measures against fluctuations in crude palm oil prices by stepping up domestic consumption, including the mandatory mixed biodiesel B30 program in Indonesia and B20 in Malaysia.
 
At the 8th CPOPC meeting held virtually on February 26, Indonesia was elected to chair CPOPC in 2021.
 
Hartarto noted that Malaysia had become a major partner for Indonesia in trade and investment.
 
The bilateral trade volume was recorded at US$15.03 million in 2020 and US$13.43 million during the January-October 2021 period.
 
Hartarto stated that during the first semester of 2021, foreign investment from Malaysia had reached US$706.8 million spread across 1,324 projects.
 
"I want to reaffirm Indonesia's commitment to continuing our close cooperation with Malaysia. I believe that instead of the COVID-19 pandemic, there are many opportunities that can be explored by both countries in future," he stated.
 
(WAH)
LEAVE A COMMENT
LOADING
TERKAIT
BACA JUGA
Indonesia to Apply Fair Play for Automotive Industry: Investment Minister

Indonesia to Apply Fair Play for Automotive Industry: Investment Minister

English
automotive
Counselor Chollet's Visit Reinforces Indonesia-US Strategic Partnership

Counselor Chollet's Visit Reinforces Indonesia-US Strategic Partnership

English
united states
Over 68 Million People in Indonesia Fully Vaccinated against Covid-19

Over 68 Million People in Indonesia Fully Vaccinated against Covid-19

English
covid-19 vaccine
MORE
BERITA LAINNYA
25 Oktober, 68,2 Orang Terima Vaksin Dosis Lengkap
Nasional

25 Oktober, 68,2 Orang Terima Vaksin Dosis Lengkap

Kementerian BUMN Ogah Beri Suntikan PMN ke Garuda Indonesia
Ekonomi

Kementerian BUMN Ogah Beri Suntikan PMN ke Garuda Indonesia

Lawan Kejahatan di Komunitas Arab, Israel Gelontorkan Dana USD10 Miliar
Internasional

Lawan Kejahatan di Komunitas Arab, Israel Gelontorkan Dana USD10 Miliar

KOI Bertemu WADA Guna Bebaskan Sanksi LADI
Olahraga

KOI Bertemu WADA Guna Bebaskan Sanksi LADI

Porsche Taycan Cross Turismo, Bisa Diajak Offroad Ringan
Otomotif

Porsche Taycan Cross Turismo, Bisa Diajak Offroad Ringan

Ed Sheeran Positif Covid-19 Jelang Rilis Album Terbaru
Hiburan

Ed Sheeran Positif Covid-19 Jelang Rilis Album Terbaru

PTKIN Diminta Lakukan Transformasi Institusi, Digital, dan Internasionalisasi
Pendidikan

PTKIN Diminta Lakukan Transformasi Institusi, Digital, dan Internasionalisasi

Kisruh FIFA dan EA, FIFA 22 Malah Jadi Game Olahraga Terpopuler di Dunia
Teknologi

Kisruh FIFA dan EA, FIFA 22 Malah Jadi Game Olahraga Terpopuler di Dunia

<i>Apik, Rek!</i> Ini 5 Gedung Tertinggi di Kota Surabaya
Properti

Apik, Rek! Ini 5 Gedung Tertinggi di Kota Surabaya

Sejarah Terciptanya Vaksin Tubuh Manusia
Rona

Sejarah Terciptanya Vaksin Tubuh Manusia

FOLLOW US

Ikuti media sosial medcom.id dan dapatkan berbagai keuntungan

HOT ISSUE

Dapatkan berita terbaru dari kami Ikuti langkah ini untuk mendapatkan notifikasi

unblock notif

Peringatan!