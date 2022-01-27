Indonesia Records Investment Realization of Rp901 Trillion in 2021

Jakarta: The Indonesian Ministry of Investment announced today investment realization in the country throughout 2021 reached Rp901.02 trillion.
"Our investment realization from January to December reached Rp. 901.02 trillion," said Investment Minister/Head of Investment Coordination Board (BKPM) Bahlil Lahadalia in a video conference, Thursday, January 27, 2022.
"This means that we have exceeded the target from the President," he added.
He admitted that achieving this investment realization target was not an easy task. Last year, Indonesian economy was still affected by the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. From July 2021 until August 2021, the government implemented Emergency Community Activity Restrctions due to an increase in Covid-19 cases.
"We had to make extraordinary strategies," he said.
According to him, the labor absorption reached 1,207,893 people last year.
Meanwhile, domestic direct investment realization stood at IDR 447 trillion or 49.6 percent of the total investment realication, while foreign direct investment realizaion reached IDR 454 trillion or 50.4 percent of the total number.
"We must admit that our foreign direct investment is good. This is a positive sentiment from foreigners towards the implementation of the Job Creation Act, and we must maintain this trend," he concluded.