Jakarta: Deputy for Macroeconomic and Financial Coordination of the Coordinating Ministry for Economic Affairs Iskandar Simorangkir has said that the Indonesian government is optimistic that the country's economic growth in the fourth quarter of 2021 could be higher than the previous quarter.
Accoding to him, it is projected that the country's economic growth could reach 5-6 percent.
"In the fourth quarter, economic growth is estimated to be between 5-6 percent," said Iskandar, as quoted from Media Group Network, Wednesday, December 29, 2021.
According to him, the optimism is based on the effectiveness of COVID-19 control measures and the performance of national economic recovery measures.
"Consumption will increase as the confidence of the middle class increases and the economy recovers," he explained.
"In addition, exports will increase because rising prices and global demand continue," he added.