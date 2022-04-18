English  
BPS Chairman Margo Yuwono (Photo: BPS)
Indonesia Posts $9.33 Billion Trade Surplus in First Quarter of 2022

Eko Nordiansyah • 18 April 2022 14:49
Jakarta: The Central Statistics Agency (BPS) today announced that Indonesia recorded a trade surplus of USD9.33 billion in the first quarter of 2022. 
 
This is Indonesia's highest trade surplus in the same period in the last five years.
 
"Cumulatively, in January-March 2022, Indonesia experienced a trade surplus of USD 9.33 billion," said BPS Head Margo Yuwono in a video conference on Monday, April 18, 2022.
 
In the same period last year, the trade balance surplus was recorded at only USD 5.52 billion. 
 
Furthermore, Indonesia recorded a trade surplus of USD2.54 billion in 2020, a trade deficit of USD3.59 billion in 2019, a trade deficit of USD4.70 billion in 2018, and a trade surplus of USD4.12 billion in 2017.

This is quite high, hopefully this surplus will continue to increase and can have an impact on  Indonesian economy," he said.
 
(WAH)
Indonesia Has Tremendous Potential to Gain from Digital Economy: Report

WFP, Germany Cooperate to Support Families in Iraq

Australia, Netherlands Continue to Enhance Bilateral Partnership

