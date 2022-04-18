Indonesia Posts $9.33 Billion Trade Surplus in First Quarter of 2022

Jakarta: The Central Statistics Agency (BPS) today announced that Indonesia recorded a trade surplus of USD9.33 billion in the first quarter of 2022.
This is Indonesia's highest trade surplus in the same period in the last five years.
"Cumulatively, in January-March 2022, Indonesia experienced a trade surplus of USD 9.33 billion," said BPS Head Margo Yuwono in a video conference on Monday, April 18, 2022.
In the same period last year, the trade balance surplus was recorded at only USD 5.52 billion.
Furthermore, Indonesia recorded a trade surplus of USD2.54 billion in 2020, a trade deficit of USD3.59 billion in 2019, a trade deficit of USD4.70 billion in 2018, and a trade surplus of USD4.12 billion in 2017.
This is quite high, hopefully this surplus will continue to increase and can have an impact on Indonesian economy," he said.