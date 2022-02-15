Indonesia Records $0.93 Billion Trade Surplus in January 2022

Jakarta: The Central Statistics Agency (BPS) announced today Indonesia's trade balance experienced a surplus of USD0.93 billion in January 2022.
The country's export value reached USD19.16 billion last month, while its imports reached USD18.23 billion in the same period.
According to the agency's Deputy for Distribution and Services Statistics Setianto, Indonesia has recorded a trade surplus for 21 consecutive months.
"In January 2022, we still have a surplus of USD 0.93 billion. If we look at our trade balance, we have posted a surplus for 21 consecutive months," he said in a video conference here on Tuesday, February 15, 2022.
Compared to the same period last year, the country's export value rose by 25.31 percent in January 2022.
However, Indonesia's exports fell by 14.29 percent from USD22.36 billion in December 2021.
"It was caused by seasonal factors," he said.