English  
Selamat Datang di

medcom.id

Don't have an account yet? Sign up here

DOWNLOAD OUR APPS
FOLLOW US
NEWS
LIFESTYLE
FEATURED
INDEX
Member of Media Group
  • metrotvnews.com
  • mediaindonesia.com
  • lampost.com
  • podme.id
NEWSTICKER
BPS (Photo: MI)
BPS (Photo: MI)

Indonesia Records $0.93 Billion Trade Surplus in January 2022

English BPS trade indonesian economy
Eko Nordiansyah • 15 February 2022 13:48
Jakarta: The Central Statistics Agency (BPS) announced today Indonesia's trade balance experienced a surplus of USD0.93 billion in January 2022.
 
The country's export value reached USD19.16 billion last month, while its imports reached USD18.23 billion in the same period.
 
According to the agency's Deputy for Distribution and Services Statistics Setianto, Indonesia has recorded a trade surplus for 21 consecutive months.
 
"In January 2022, we still have a surplus of USD 0.93 billion. If we look at our trade balance, we have posted a surplus for 21 consecutive months," he said in a video conference here on Tuesday, February 15, 2022.
 
Compared to the same period last year, the country's export value rose by 25.31 percent in January 2022.

Bagaimana tanggapan anda mengenai artikel ini?


However, Indonesia's exports fell by 14.29 percent from USD22.36 billion in December 2021.
 
"It was caused by seasonal factors," he said.
 
(WAH)
LEAVE A COMMENT
LOADING
TERKAIT
BACA JUGA
New Zealand-China Free Trade Agreement Upgrade Enters into Force in April

New Zealand-China Free Trade Agreement Upgrade Enters into Force in April

English
New Zealand
US Offering Ukraine Up to $1 Billion Loan Guarantee

US Offering Ukraine Up to $1 Billion Loan Guarantee

English
united states
Over 1,000 Schools Yet to Be Rebuilt 6 Months after Earthquake in Haiti

Over 1,000 Schools Yet to Be Rebuilt 6 Months after Earthquake in Haiti

English
Haiti
MORE
BERITA LAINNYA
BPS Catat Impor Vaksin Mulai Turun di Awal Tahun Ini
Ekonomi

BPS Catat Impor Vaksin Mulai Turun di Awal Tahun Ini

Setujui Paxlovid, Tiongkok Terindikasi Hendak Akhiri Strategi 'Nol Kasus'
Internasional

Setujui Paxlovid, Tiongkok Terindikasi Hendak Akhiri Strategi 'Nol Kasus'

Herry Wirawan, Pemerkosa 13 Santri Divonis Penjara Seumur Hidup
Nasional

Herry Wirawan, Pemerkosa 13 Santri Divonis Penjara Seumur Hidup

Dikira Cuma Rp100 Juta, Jerinx Kaget Adam Deni Minta 'Uang Damai' Rp15 Miliar
Hiburan

Dikira Cuma Rp100 Juta, Jerinx Kaget Adam Deni Minta 'Uang Damai' Rp15 Miliar

Brasil dan Argentina Diminta Mengulang Pertandingan yang Sempat Terhenti
Olahraga

Brasil dan Argentina Diminta Mengulang Pertandingan yang Sempat Terhenti

Uji Publik RUU Sisdiknas, UU Guru dan Dosen Hingga UU Dikti Bakal Dihapus
Pendidikan

Uji Publik RUU Sisdiknas, UU Guru dan Dosen Hingga UU Dikti Bakal Dihapus

Vespa World Days 2022 Di Bali, Indonesia Negara Terbesar Ke-2
Otomotif

Vespa World Days 2022 Di Bali, Indonesia Negara Terbesar Ke-2

Dukung Esports Indonesia, IESPA Kini Bernaung ke PBESI
Teknologi

Dukung Esports Indonesia, IESPA Kini Bernaung ke PBESI

Realisasi KPR Capai Rp465,55 Triliun, Ini Faktor Pendorongnya
Properti

Realisasi KPR Capai Rp465,55 Triliun, Ini Faktor Pendorongnya

Sejarah Terciptanya Vaksin Tubuh Manusia
Rona

Sejarah Terciptanya Vaksin Tubuh Manusia

FOLLOW US

Ikuti media sosial medcom.id dan dapatkan berbagai keuntungan

HOT ISSUE

Dapatkan berita terbaru dari kami Ikuti langkah ini untuk mendapatkan notifikasi

unblock notif

Peringatan!