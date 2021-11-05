English  
Indonesian economy in the third quarter of 2021 grew by 3.51 percent year-on-year (yoy).
Indonesian Economy Grows 3.51% in Q3 2021

economic growth covid-19 restrictions indonesian economy
Angga Bratadharma • 05 November 2021 11:16
Jakarta: The Central Statistics Agency (BPS) announced today that Indonesian economy in the third quarter of 2021 grew by 3.51 percent year-on-year (yoy). 
 
Indonesia's economic growth recorded a contraction of 3.49 percent (yoy) in the same period last year.
 
According to Head of BPS Margo Yuwono said, last quarter, Indonesia's Gross Domestic Product (GDP) in current prices reached IDR 4,325.4 trillion, while the country's GDP in constant prices reached IDR 2,815.9 trillion.
 
"If we compare it with the third quarter of 2020, the Indonesian economy grew 3.51 percent," he said in a video conference, on Friday, November 5, 2021.
 
However, he said, economic growth in the third quarter was lower than the previous quarter due to the tightening of the implementation of covid-19 restrictions (PPKM).

On a quarterly basis, he added, Indonesian economy only grew 1.55 percent in the third quarter of this year. 
 
Meanwhile, cumulatively from January to September 2021, economic growth reached 3.24 percent (yoy)
 
 
(WAH)
