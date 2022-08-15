Indonesia Records $4.23 Billion Trade Surplus in July

Jakarta: Indonesia's trade balance recorded a surplus of US$4.23 billion in July 2022, thereby making it the 27th consecutive month that Indonesia clocked a surplus since May 2020, Statistics Indonesia (BPS) stated.
"In July (2022), the surplus was generated from the export values of US$25.57 billion and the import values of US$21.35 billion," Deputy for Statistics on Distribution and Service of BPS Setianto noted during a press conference here on Monday.
Setianto remarked that most of the surplus came from non-oil and gas commodities that experienced a surplus of US$7.31 billion. Main contributors of the surplus are mineral fuels; vegetable and animal fats and oil; as well as metal ore, crust, and ash.
Meanwhile, Indonesia's oil and gas trade experienced a deficit of US$3.08 billion in July 2022, with crude oil and oil derivative products as the top contributors to the deficit.
Furthermore, BPS reported that Indonesia enjoyed the largest surpluses from trade with the United States (US), India, and the Philippines.
Indonesia recorded a surplus of US$1.64 billion with the US from the trade of vegetable and animal fats and oil; clothing and accessories; as well as electrical equipment machinery and its parts.
Indonesia's trade surplus with India reached US$1.62 billion as a result of the trade of mineral fuels; vegetable and animal fats and oil; as well as metal ore, crust, and ashes being the largest contributors to the surplus.
Indonesia's trade with the Philippines clocked a surplus of US$1.08 billion, mainly due to the trade of mineral fuels; vehicle and its parts; as well as vegetable and animal fats and oils.
Meanwhile, Indonesia recorded the largest trade deficit with China, Australia, and Thailand.
Setianto stated that the US$914.5-million trade deficit with China was caused by the trade of machinery; mechanical equipment and its parts; as well as electrical equipment and its parts.
Furthermore, Indonesia's trade deficit with Australia was clocked at US$523.8 million, mainly resulting from the trade of mineral fuels and cereals.
Indonesia recorded a deficit of US$318.6 million with Thailand, as sugar and confectionery; plastics; as well as plastic goods were the main contributors.
Thus, Indonesia's trade balance surplus during the period from January to July 2022 had reached US$29.17 billion, with total exports and imports of US$166.70 billion and US$137.53 billion respectively.