English  
NEWS
LIFESTYLE
FEATURED
INDEX
Member of Media Group
  • metrotvnews.com
  • mediaindonesia.com
  • lampost.com
  • podme.id
NEWSTICKER
The report contains ABAC’s recommendations to APEC Leaders. (Photo: medcom.id)
The report contains ABAC’s recommendations to APEC Leaders. (Photo: medcom.id)

APEC Leaders Urged to Exercise Collective Leadership

Wahyu Dwi Anggoro • 12 October 2022 15:53
Bangkok: The chair of the APEC Business Advisory Council (ABAC) 2022 and chairman of the Federation of Thai Industries Kriengkrai Thiennukul has presented ABAC’s report to APEC Economic Leaders to Thai Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha, the Chair of APEC 2022.
 
Under Thailand’s leadership, ABAC is pursuing a work program with the theme "Embrace. Engage. Enable." to respond to the challenge of maintaining the economic vitality of the Asia-Pacific region and ensure it benefits all. 
 
"The report contains ABAC’s recommendations to APEC Leaders to meet the unprecedented economic crises faced by the Asia-Pacific region arising from the consequences of the continuing pandemic, geo-political conflict, inflation and supply chain disruptions which impact directly on business, both large and small," said Kriengkrai in a media release on Wednesday.

Bagaimana tanggapan anda mengenai artikel ini?


"These recommendations will be the basis of our discussions when we meet with APEC Leaders during our annual dialogue on 18 November," Kriengkrai added.
 
The goals of ABAC’s recommendations are firstly to speed up the region’s economic recovery and secondly to regain the momentum for dynamic, sustainable, inclusive and resilient long-term growth.
 
Tackling inflation, food insecurity, restrictions on the movement of essential goods and services to tackle the pandemic, as well as the safe reopening of borders to restore economic activity, will be key to speeding recovery. 
 
Regaining the momentum for long-term growth will require actions to address the consequences of climate change.
 
It will also require the furthering of regional economic integration by supporting the global rules-based trading system and accelerating the realization of the Free Trade Area of the Asia-Pacific, enhancing support for micro, small and medium enterprises—including women-owned and indigenous businesses—to foster inclusion, encouraging the faster and wider uptake of digital technologies and pursuing fiscal consolidation and structural reform. 
 
"All these actions are all fundamental to ensuring that our region will be seamless, dynamic, resilient, and sustainable—and a place where everyone including disadvantaged and under-served groups can enjoy the benefits and opportunities offered by deeper regional economic integration," Kriengkrai concluded. 
 
"But this will require even greater collective leadership and decisive action from APEC. We, the business sector, are committed to playing our role in this effort," Kriengkrai added.
 
(WAH)

LEAVE A COMMENT
LOADING
TERKAIT
The work to construct Sanur Port is 96-percent complete. (Photo: medcom.id)

Sanur Port Development Expected to Lengthen Tourist Stays in Bali: Transportation Minister

Only 30% of Indonesian MSMES Digitally Literate: Apindo

Jangan Asal Pilih Produk Asuransi

BACA JUGA
5.2 Magnitude Quake Shakes Papua's Waropen

5.2 Magnitude Quake Shakes Papua's Waropen

English
earthquake
Indonesian Police Formulates Football League Security Regulation

Indonesian Police Formulates Football League Security Regulation

English
police
Indonesia's Inflation Rate among the Lowest in the World: Top Economic Minister

Indonesia's Inflation Rate among the Lowest in the World: Top Economic Minister

English
inflation
MORE
BERITA LAINNYA
Joe Biden <i>Pede</i> Mampu Kalahkan Lagi Donald Trump di Pemilu AS 2024
Internasional

Joe Biden Pede Mampu Kalahkan Lagi Donald Trump di Pemilu AS 2024

Gempa Magnitudo 5,2 Guncang Waropen Papua
Nasional

Gempa Magnitudo 5,2 Guncang Waropen Papua

INA Perangsang Investasi Besar
Ekonomi

INA Perangsang Investasi Besar

18 Kampus Terbaik di Indonesia Versi THE WUR 2023, Ini Daftarnya
Pendidikan

18 Kampus Terbaik di Indonesia Versi THE WUR 2023, Ini Daftarnya

Perhatian! Dua Hal Ini Diwaspadai Marquez di Phillip Island
Olahraga

Perhatian! Dua Hal Ini Diwaspadai Marquez di Phillip Island

Kisah Personal David Bayu di Album Solo Perdana
Hiburan

Kisah Personal David Bayu di Album Solo Perdana

Viral, Baterai Hyundai Ioniq 5 Error
Otomotif

Viral, Baterai Hyundai Ioniq 5 Error

Ini Bocoran Spesifikasi Redmi A1, Rilis di Indonesia Tanggal 28 Oktober
Teknologi

Ini Bocoran Spesifikasi Redmi A1, Rilis di Indonesia Tanggal 28 Oktober

Catat! 3 Tahapan Membangun Rumah Tumbuh
Properti

Catat! 3 Tahapan Membangun Rumah Tumbuh

Yuk, Simak 6 Tips Jaga Stamina Saat Perjalanan Mudik
Rona

Yuk, Simak 6 Tips Jaga Stamina Saat Perjalanan Mudik

social
FOLLOW US

Ikuti media sosial medcom.id dan dapatkan berbagai keuntungan

HOT ISSUE

Dapatkan berita terbaru dari kami Ikuti langkah ini untuk mendapatkan notifikasi

unblock notif

Peringatan!