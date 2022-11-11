English  
NEWS
LIFESTYLE
FEATURED
INDEX
Member of Media Group
  • metrotvnews.com
  • mediaindonesia.com
  • lampost.com
  • podme.id
NEWSTICKER
The viability of electric vehicles is expected to further improve between now and 2030. (Photo: medcom.id)
The viability of electric vehicles is expected to further improve between now and 2030. (Photo: medcom.id)

Electric Mobility Transition Feasible in Developing Countries: World Bank

Wahyu Dwi Anggoro • 11 November 2022 13:06
Washington: New research from the World Bank finds feasible entry points to an electric mobility transition in developing countries. 
 
Electrification of transport is one of the most talked about instruments to set the world on a net-zero carbon trajectory. 
 
For the low-emitting developing countries, transitioning from conventional vehicles to electric vehicles (EVs) brings additional benefits: improved local air quality, last-mile connectivity in remote places, and reduced dependency on imported fuel. 

Bagaimana tanggapan anda mengenai artikel ini?


Despite these advantages, they remain a relative rarity in developing countries, and most of the world’s 6.6 million EV sales in 2021 were concentrated in major global markets such as China, Europe and the United States. 
 
Electric vehicles come at a cost premium, sometimes more than 70% compared to conventional vehicles, creating a financial hurdle for many consumers in developing countries.  
 
But the World Bank’s new report, The Economics of Electric Vehicles for Passenger Transportation, found that in many markets, the savings in fuel and maintenance costs accrued over the life of an EV more than offsets the relatively high purchase price. 
 
Further, when health and environmental benefits were factored in and monetized, the economic case for e-mobility was already strong in about half the countries studied. 
 
The viability of electric vehicles is expected to further improve between now and 2030 as prices may continue to drop and charging infrastructure may become more ubiquitous.  
 
"We already knew that an e-mobility transition was important; with this research, now we know that it is feasible," said Riccardo Puliti, Vice President of Infrastructure at the World Bank, in a media release on Thursday. 
 
"Our report makes it clear that all countries need a plan for incorporating electric vehicles into their strategies for sustainable mobility," Puliti stated.
 
In addition to making the economic case for e-mobility, the report highlights several actions governments and financial institutions can take to accelerate the transition to electric vehicles. 
 
Investing in electric vehicle charging infrastructure can be up to six times more effective at encouraging EV purchases than subsidies. 
 
Additional priorities should be advancing innovative models for leasing and recycling batteries, which can reduce the cost of vehicles, and bringing additional commercial financing to the market. 
 
Governments will also need to examine the fiscal implications of an e-mobility transition, especially if fuel taxes comprise a large share of tax revenue, or if the fiscal sustainability of power utilities is precarious.
 
(WAH)

LEAVE A COMMENT
LOADING
TERKAIT
Vice President Ma'ruf Amin (Photo: MI)

VP Outlines Indonesia's Views at COP27 in Egypt

Indonesia Contemplates on Incentives Schemes to Encourage Conversion to EVs

Indonesia Devises Strategies to Reduce Use of Fossil-Based Energy

BACA JUGA
Indonesia, Austria Strengthen Cooperation in Manpower Sector

Indonesia, Austria Strengthen Cooperation in Manpower Sector

English
indonesian government
Pakistan Urged to Boost Investments in Climate Resilience

Pakistan Urged to Boost Investments in Climate Resilience

English
pakistan
Indonesia Participates in Sweden's Largest Travel Exhibition

Indonesia Participates in Sweden's Largest Travel Exhibition

English
tourism
MORE
BERITA LAINNYA
Kenalan Sama Tokoh-Tokoh Pahlawan di Uang Rupiah Kertas Baru, Yuk!
Pendidikan

Kenalan Sama Tokoh-Tokoh Pahlawan di Uang Rupiah Kertas Baru, Yuk!

Menkeu: Belanja Pemerintah Turun karena Pengeluaran untuk Pandemi Berkurang
Ekonomi

Menkeu: Belanja Pemerintah Turun karena Pengeluaran untuk Pandemi Berkurang

Hasil NBA: Heat Perlu OT untuk Bekuk Hornets
Olahraga

Hasil NBA: Heat Perlu OT untuk Bekuk Hornets

Pemimpin ASEAN Bertemu Secara Resmi Pertama Kali Setelah 3 Tahun
Internasional

Pemimpin ASEAN Bertemu Secara Resmi Pertama Kali Setelah 3 Tahun

Tito Karnavian Resmikan 3 Provinsi Baru di Papua
Nasional

Tito Karnavian Resmikan 3 Provinsi Baru di Papua

Sektor Otomotif Kontributor Utama Industri Mold and Dies, Apaan Itu?
Otomotif

Sektor Otomotif Kontributor Utama Industri Mold and Dies, Apaan Itu?

Dituduh Serobot Kursi Konser MLTR, Nia Ramadhani Berikan Klarifikasi
Hiburan

Dituduh Serobot Kursi Konser MLTR, Nia Ramadhani Berikan Klarifikasi

Penyiaran Digital Harus Mampu Hadirkan Manfaat Bagi Masyarakat
Teknologi

Penyiaran Digital Harus Mampu Hadirkan Manfaat Bagi Masyarakat

Tak Ada Lagi Anggaran Buat Rumah DP Rp0, Tapi Bakal Diganti untuk Ini
Properti

Tak Ada Lagi Anggaran Buat Rumah DP Rp0, Tapi Bakal Diganti untuk Ini

Yuk, Simak 6 Tips Jaga Stamina Saat Perjalanan Mudik
Rona

Yuk, Simak 6 Tips Jaga Stamina Saat Perjalanan Mudik

social
FOLLOW US

Ikuti media sosial medcom.id dan dapatkan berbagai keuntungan

HOT ISSUE

Dapatkan berita terbaru dari kami Ikuti langkah ini untuk mendapatkan notifikasi

unblock notif

Peringatan!