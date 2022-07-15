English  
NEWS
LIFESTYLE
FEATURED
INDEX
Member of Media Group
  • metrotvnews.com
  • mediaindonesia.com
  • lampost.com
  • podme.id
NEWSTICKER
The Commissioner's visit will conclude in Jakarta. (Photo: medcom.id)
The Commissioner's visit will conclude in Jakarta. (Photo: medcom.id)

European Commissioner Travels to Southeast Asia to Promote EU as Borrower

Wahyu Dwi Anggoro • 15 July 2022 16:00
Brussels: Johannes Hahn, European Commissioner for Budget and Administration, will visit Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand and Indonesia between July 18 and July 23 to promote the EU's borrowing programme Next Generation EU (NGEU), drawing attention to the investment opportunities Europe offers. 
 
"The EU's cooperation with the visited countries and with Asia in general in view of global challenges will also be in the focus of the discussions with Commissioner's interlocutors," the regional bloc stated in a media release on Thursday.
 
In Singapore, the Commissioner will meet a range of interlocutors, including Lawrence Wong, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Finance and Ravi Menon, Managing Director of the Monetary Authority of Singapore. 

Bagaimana tanggapan anda mengenai artikel ini?


He will also engage with Chow Kiat Lim, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the Government of Singapore Investment Corporation and Dilhan Pillay, CEO of Temasek Holdings, the Singaporean state holding company. 
 
Commissioner Hahn will also take part in the one-day conference “Asia's role in Europe's future” organised by the financial think-tank Official Monetary and Financial Institutions Forum (OMFIF).
 
In Kuala Lumpur, the Commissioner will have meetings with Malaysian Finance Minister Tengku Zafrul Abdul Aziz and with the Governor of the country's central bank, Nor Shamsiah Mohd Yunus.
 
In Bangkok, the Commissioner will meet Supattanapong Punmeechaow, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Energy; Arkhom Termpittayapaisith, Minister of Finance, and Sethaput Suthiwartnarueput, Governor of the Bank of Thailand.
 
The Commissioner's visit will conclude in Jakarta where he will meet Sri Mulyani Indrawati, Finance Minister of Indonesia, and Perry Warjiyo, Governor of Bank Indonesia.

 
(WAH)
LEAVE A COMMENT
LOADING
TERKAIT
BACA JUGA
Indonesia Adds 3,331 COVID-19 Cases, 6 Deaths

Indonesia Adds 3,331 COVID-19 Cases, 6 Deaths

English
covid-19
Indonesia Accentuates Importance of Boosting Defense Cooperation with France

Indonesia Accentuates Importance of Boosting Defense Cooperation with France

English
indonesian government
Debt Problems Riddle 60% of Low-Income Countries: Indonesian Minister

Debt Problems Riddle 60% of Low-Income Countries: Indonesian Minister

English
finance
MORE
BERITA LAINNYA
Epidemiolog: Indonesia Dibayangi Potensi Tsunami <i>Long Covid</i>
Nasional

Epidemiolog: Indonesia Dibayangi Potensi Tsunami Long Covid

Singapore Open: The Daddies Susah Payah ke Semifinal
Olahraga

Singapore Open: The Daddies Susah Payah ke Semifinal

Kabar dari Sri Mulyani, Krisis Pangan Global Bisa Memburuk!
Ekonomi

Kabar dari Sri Mulyani, Krisis Pangan Global Bisa Memburuk!

45 Negara Janji Koordinasikan Bukti Kejahatan Perang di Ukraina
Internasional

45 Negara Janji Koordinasikan Bukti Kejahatan Perang di Ukraina

Lulus SIMAK UI 2022? Ini Link dan Cara Registrasi Ulang Program S1 Reguler
Pendidikan

Lulus SIMAK UI 2022? Ini Link dan Cara Registrasi Ulang Program S1 Reguler

Ferrari 296 GTB Meluncur di 'Rumah Baru'
Otomotif

Ferrari 296 GTB Meluncur di 'Rumah Baru'

Via Vallen Resmi Menikah dengan Vokalis Band
Hiburan

Via Vallen Resmi Menikah dengan Vokalis Band

Waspada Serangan Siber Lewat Duplikasi Kartu SIM
Teknologi

Waspada Serangan Siber Lewat Duplikasi Kartu SIM

Kementerian PUPR Segera Umumkan 3 Karya Terbaik Desain Bangunan di IKN
Properti

Kementerian PUPR Segera Umumkan 3 Karya Terbaik Desain Bangunan di IKN

Yuk, Simak 6 Tips Jaga Stamina Saat Perjalanan Mudik
Rona

Yuk, Simak 6 Tips Jaga Stamina Saat Perjalanan Mudik

social
FOLLOW US

Ikuti media sosial medcom.id dan dapatkan berbagai keuntungan

HOT ISSUE

Dapatkan berita terbaru dari kami Ikuti langkah ini untuk mendapatkan notifikasi

unblock notif

Peringatan!