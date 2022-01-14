English  
Selamat Datang di

medcom.id

Don't have an account yet? Sign up here

DOWNLOAD OUR APPS
FOLLOW US
NEWS
LIFESTYLE
FEATURED
INDEX
Member of Media Group
  • metrotvnews.com
  • mediaindonesia.com
  • lampost.com
  • podme.id
NEWSTICKER
There are 428 companies that have never met the conditions or have zero percent DMO.
There are 428 companies that have never met the conditions or have zero percent DMO.

47 Coal Companies Have Potential to Meet 100% DMO: Energy Minister

English PLN energy DPR RI
Antara • 14 January 2022 10:09
Jakarta:  47 coal corporations have the potential to fulfill more than 100 percent of their obligated coal sale percentage for domestic requirement (DMO), Energy and Mineral Resources Minister Arifin Tasrif has said.
 
During a working meeting with Commission VII of the House of Representatives (DPR RI) here on Thursday, he said his ministry has evaluated the DMO achievement of each company.
 
Around 47 companies have the potential to meet DMO of more than 100 percent, 32 corporations can fulfill 75–100 percent DMO, 25 enterprises can achieve 25–75 percent DMO, 17 enterprises can meet 25–50 percent DMO, while 29 companies can only reach 1–25 percent DMO, the minister said.

Bagaimana tanggapan anda mengenai artikel ini?


In addition, there are 428 companies that have never met the conditions or have zero percent DMO, he informed.
 
The minister said that the ministry had sent two teams to assess the coal shortage, which led the government to issue a coal export ban on January 1, 2022.
 
The first team was assigned to review the coal supply at 10 coal-fired power plants (PLTUs), he informed. It turned out that their coal stock was quite critical, he said. Moreover, the number of PLTUs with critical coal stocks grew to 17 units, he added.
 
Meanwhile, the second team was deployed to inspect the coal export activities in a number of provinces, Tasrif said. It was found that hundreds of barges and dozens of large ships were ready to export the coal, he added.
 
Hence, considering that state-owned electricity provider PT PLN uses about 10 million tons of coal each month, the government tried to reschedule the export or reallocate coal stocks, he noted.
 
"Thus, we have only given export permits to companies that have met more than 100 percent of their DMO," Tasrif said.
 
Currently, the government has secured 16.2 million tons of coal to meet PLN’s demand thanks to the support of coal producers and logistics transport associations, he noted.
 
"We can ensure that the supply of coal is secured until the end of January 2022," he added.  

 
(WAH)
LEAVE A COMMENT
LOADING
TERKAIT
BACA JUGA
Indonesia Lifts Ban on Travelers from 14 Countries

Indonesia Lifts Ban on Travelers from 14 Countries

English
indonesian government
6.6 Magnitude Quake Jolts Banten

6.6 Magnitude Quake Jolts Banten

English
earthquake
Indonesia Records 850 New COVID-19 Cases, 8 Deaths

Indonesia Records 850 New COVID-19 Cases, 8 Deaths

English
indonesian government
MORE
BERITA LAINNYA
Bahlil Ungkap Kronologis Larangan Ekspor Batu Bara RI
Ekonomi

Bahlil Ungkap Kronologis Larangan Ekspor Batu Bara RI

Pria Sandera 4 Orang di Sinagoga Texas, Desak Pembebasan Ilmuwan
Internasional

Pria Sandera 4 Orang di Sinagoga Texas, Desak Pembebasan Ilmuwan

UNDIP Alokasikan 2.000 Kuota Mahasiswa Baru Lewat SNMPTN, Cek Persyaratannya
Pendidikan

UNDIP Alokasikan 2.000 Kuota Mahasiswa Baru Lewat SNMPTN, Cek Persyaratannya

9,6 Juta Lansia Rampung Divaksinasi per 15 Januari
Nasional

9,6 Juta Lansia Rampung Divaksinasi per 15 Januari

Coutinho Jalani Debut Manis Bersama Villa dengan Menahan Imbang MU
Olahraga

Coutinho Jalani Debut Manis Bersama Villa dengan Menahan Imbang MU

IIMS 2022 Coba Maksimalkan Potensi Awal Tahun
Otomotif

IIMS 2022 Coba Maksimalkan Potensi Awal Tahun

Momen Haru Fico Fachriza dan Ananta Rispo Pelukan Sambil Menangis: Maafin Gue Bang!
Hiburan

Momen Haru Fico Fachriza dan Ananta Rispo Pelukan Sambil Menangis: Maafin Gue Bang!

Industri Aplikasi Mobile akan Pecahkan Lebih Banyak Rekor pada 2022
Teknologi

Industri Aplikasi Mobile akan Pecahkan Lebih Banyak Rekor pada 2022

Beli Rumah Baru vs Seken, Mana yang Lebih Untung?
Properti

Beli Rumah Baru vs Seken, Mana yang Lebih Untung?

Sejarah Terciptanya Vaksin Tubuh Manusia
Rona

Sejarah Terciptanya Vaksin Tubuh Manusia

FOLLOW US

Ikuti media sosial medcom.id dan dapatkan berbagai keuntungan

HOT ISSUE

Dapatkan berita terbaru dari kami Ikuti langkah ini untuk mendapatkan notifikasi

unblock notif

Peringatan!