President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) (Photo: Setpres)
Maintain Positive Economic Trends in 2022: Jokowi

English president joko widodo trade indonesian economy
Andhika Prasetyo • 03 January 2022 13:24
Jakarta: Indonesian President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) has urged all elements of the nation to stay optimistic and hopeful in 2022. 
 
According to him, all economic achievements that have been reached in 2021 must be maintained and improved this year.
 
"Although we know there will still be many challenges that we will face, starting from Omicron, inflation, tappering off, energy scarcity, I believe that with hard work and togetherness, we will overcome all these challenges well," "said Jokowi at the Indonesia Stock Exchange Building, Jakarta, Monday, January 3, 2022.
 
The national economy, the Head of State said, showed a very good perfomance during 2021. 
 
Last year, the Ministry of Trade noted that Indonesia enjoyed a trade surplus of up to USD34.4 billion.
 
"In the past, our nickel exports were only USD 2 billion a year. Last year I saw almost USD 21 billion. Our courage to stop the exports of raw commodities is showing results," explained the Head of State.
 
"Looking at numbers like this, we have to be optimistic. Not to mention electricity consumption is also growing. We have to look at numbers like this," said Jokowi.

(WAH)
