Vacation to Singapore? Pay Attention for the Rules of Bringing Cash





Jakarta: Singapore is one of the destinations for Indonesians to vacation abroad. Apart from the close distance, the friendly price is also the reason for Indonesians to go on holiday to Singapore.However, there are rules for traveling abroad, Medcom friends. One of them is the ban on carrying large amounts of physical cash. Don't be like the story of these two Indonesian Citizens (WNI) who were forced to be detained by the Singaporean authorities because they were caught carrying more physical cash than the local government stipulated.

Bring cash of almost IDR 400 million





The two were arrested after getting off the ferry at the Singapore Cruise Centre. The arrest of the two women from Indonesia was carried out because they had not previously reported it to the Singaporean authorities.

Singapore's Immigration and Checkpoints Authority (ICA) said the cash brought by the two Indonesian citizens was wrapped in a plastic bag and divided into three piles which were placed into two suitcases and a backpack.





The whereabouts of the cash was only discovered after passing an X-ray examination. The case was then handed over to the police for further investigation. Quoted from The Straits Times, Thursday, May 18 2023, two Indonesian citizens had to deal with Singaporean authorities because they were caught carrying cash in foreign currency worth 35,600 Singapore dollars or the equivalent of Rp394.3 million.The two were arrested after getting off the ferry at the Singapore Cruise Centre. The arrest of the two women from Indonesia was carried out because they had not previously reported it to the Singaporean authorities.Singapore's Immigration and Checkpoints Authority (ICA) said the cash brought by the two Indonesian citizens was wrapped in a plastic bag and divided into three piles which were placed into two suitcases and a backpack.The whereabouts of the cash was only discovered after passing an X-ray examination. The case was then handed over to the police for further investigation.

Then, what are the actual rules?

Quoted from the official website of Singapore Airlines, every traveler entering or leaving Singapore is required to file a report with the police if he is carrying cash or securities equivalent to or more than 20 thousand Singapore dollars or around Rp221.52 million.



This requirement applies if the person is carrying cash or securities on behalf of another person. If caught violating, travelers can be subject to a fine of up to SGD50,000 or equivalent to Rp553.8 million, a maximum prison sentence of three years, or both.



Items that are not declared can also be confiscated, once found guilty. "These reporting requirements are part of efforts to combat international money laundering and the financing of terrorism," the ICA said.



Rules for carrying cash on the plane

In Indonesia, the rules for carrying cash on planes also apply. The goal is the same, namely to prevent money laundering and terrorism financing.



Based on the Regulation of the Minister of Finance (Permenkeu) Number 203 of 2017 concerning Provisions for the Export and Import of Goods Carried by Passengers and Crew of Means of Transport, the maximum amount of cash to be brought on board is less than Rp100 million, or a foreign currency equivalent to that value.



If you bring cash equal to or more than Rp100 million, you must declare it to Customs so that you are not subject to import duties when the money is brought back later when it enters the country. In order to be able to carry more money, with a maximum criterion of Rp1 billion or foreign currency equivalent, a permit from Bank Indonesia must be obtained.



Passengers who bring money from abroad to Indonesia must also make a customs declaration at Customs with the condition that the maximum amount of money that can be brought is the same as when they will bring money abroad.



Meanwhile, anyone who violates the rules of bringing money into or out of the country will be subject to administrative sanctions in the form of a fine of 10 percent of the amount of money brought.



For example, if you bring Rp150 million overseas and declare it to Customs, a fine of 10 percent of the amount exceeding the maximum allowed amount will be imposed, which is 10 percent of Rp50 million. So the penalty is Rp5 million.



Meanwhile, if you bring money in the amount of Rp1.5 billion by making a customs declaration but do not get permission from Bank Indonesia, you will be subject to a fine of 10 percent of the amount of money that exceeds the maximum allowed amount, which is 10 percent of Rp500 million. So the penalty is Rp50 million.



Meanwhile, if you bring money that exceeds the maximum amount and do not make a customs declaration, a fine of twice the initial fine will be imposed. (Kevin Schreiber)

