Illustrated by AFP
List of Taxable Luxury Goods, Do You Have Any?

Medcom • 13 April 2023 12:57
Jakarta: The Minister of Finance (Menkeu) Sri Mulyani has revised the rules regarding sales tax on luxury goods (PPnBM) on luxury taxable goods (BKP), other than motor vehicles.
 
This regulation is stated in the Regulation of the Minister of Finance (PMK) Number 15/PMK.03/2023 concerning Amendments to PMK Number 96/PMK.03/2021 concerning Determination of Types of Taxable Goods Other than Motorized Vehicles Subject to PPnBM and Procedures for the Exemption of Imposition of Sales Tax on Luxury Goods
 
In the new regulation, luxury goods subject to tax are divided into four tariff groups, namely 20 percent, 30 percent, 50 percent and 75 percent according to the type of BKP (Goods subject to tax).

What items are classified as luxury and will be subject to the tax?
 
Referring to the Regulation of the Minister of Finance (PMK) Number 15/PMK.03/2023, the following lists the types of taxable luxury goods:
 
1. Luxury residential groups such as luxury homes, apartments, condominiums, town houses, and the like with a selling price of IDR 30 billion or more are subject to 20 percent PPnBM .
 
2. Hot air balloons and steerable hot air balloons, other aircraft without propulsion are subject to PPnBM of 40 percent. Hot air balloons and steerable hot air balloons, other aircraft without propulsion are subject to PPnBM of 40 percent.
 
3. Groups of firearm bullets and other firearms, except for state needs: bullets and their parts, excluding air rifle bullets, are subject to PPnBM of 40 percent.
 
4. Aircraft groups other than those subject to a 40 percent tariff, except for state needs or commercial air transportation such as helicopters and airplanes and other air vehicles, subject to PPnBM of 50 percent.
 
5. Groups of firearms and other firearms, except for state needs, such as artillery weapons, revolvers and pistols, as well as firearms and similar equipment which are operated by firing explosives, are subject to PPnBM of 50 percent.
 
6. Group of luxury cruise ships, except for the needs of the state and public transportation, such as: cruise ships, excursion boats and similar water vehicles, especially designed for the transportation of people, ferries of all types, are subject to PPnBM of 75 percent.
 
7. Yachts, except for the benefit of the state or public transportation or tourism business, are subject to PPnBM of 75 percent. (Kevin Omar Schreiber)
 
(FJR)

Here's How Food Stations Strengthen Food Security in Communities

English
food
BRIN Encourages Utilisation of Research and Innovation Results through Intellectual Property Protection

English
BRIN
Anas Urbaningrum Could be Sent Back to Prison If Causes Uproar

English
Anas Urbaningrum
