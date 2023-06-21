English  
NEWS
LIFESTYLE
FEATURED
INDEX
Member of Media Group
  • metrotvnews.com
  • mediaindonesia.com
  • lampost.com
  • podme.id
Photo: BTN
Photo: BTN

ATM Compromised, BTN Guarantees No Money Lost

Ade Hapsari Lestarini • 21 June 2023 18:21
Kubu Raya: PT Bank Tabungan Negara (Persero) Tbk (BTN) ensures that no money has been taken in the attempt to break into a BTN ATM at the Panca Bakti Pontianak Midwifery Academy (Akbid) ATM Gallery, Jalan Arteri Supadio, Kubu Raya Regency on Tuesday, June 20 2023.
 
BTN has reported the incident to the local police.
 
BTN Corporate Secretary Ramon Armando said that his party moved quickly after receiving a report regarding an attempt to break into a BTN ATM machine at the Panca Bakti Akbid Pontianak to come to the location.

Bagaimana tanggapan anda mengenai artikel ini?


"After checking the location with the ATM management vendor, his party immediately reported the incident to the authorities. Then the Sungai Raya Police installed a police line and conducted a crime scene investigation," said Ramon in his official statement, Wednesday, June 21, 2023.
 
According to Ramon, the burglary attempt to withdraw money at the BTN ATM machine was unsuccessful, because after checking through the ATM monitoring team, no money was missing.
 
"The amount of money in the ATM machine is the same as the balance recorded in the system," said Ramon. (Kevin Schreiber)
 
(FJR)

LEAVE A COMMENT
LOADING
TERKAIT
Ilustrasi ATM BTN. Foto: dok BTN.

ATM Dibobol, BTN Jamin Tidak Ada Uang Hilang

Populer Properti: Kenaikan Harga Rumah Subsidi hingga Strategi BTN Dongkrak KPR

Strategi BTN Dongkrak Market Share KPR Nonsubsidi

BACA JUGA
Expert sees Jokowi Wanting to Get Out of the Shadow of PDI Perjuangan

Expert sees Jokowi Wanting to Get Out of the Shadow of PDI Perjuangan

English
Jokowi
42 Thousand People Injected with Second Booster Vaccine

42 Thousand People Injected with Second Booster Vaccine

English
vaccination
LPS Adds Special Commissioner for Policy Guarantee

LPS Adds Special Commissioner for Policy Guarantee

English
LPS
MORE
BERITA LAINNYA
KPK Sebut Pungli Biar Tahanan Bisa Bawa Masuk Duit ke Sel
Nasional

KPK Sebut Pungli Biar Tahanan Bisa Bawa Masuk Duit ke Sel

Ledakan di Lokasi Bersejarah Paris, 37 Orang Dilaporkan Terluka
Internasional

Ledakan di Lokasi Bersejarah Paris, 37 Orang Dilaporkan Terluka

Mantap! God Bless Rilis Album Baru di Usia 50 Tahun
Hiburan

Mantap! God Bless Rilis Album Baru di Usia 50 Tahun

Ekonomi Diharapkan Tetap Bergeliat Usai Jokowi Umumkan Status Endemi
Ekonomi

Ekonomi Diharapkan Tetap Bergeliat Usai Jokowi Umumkan Status Endemi

Simak! Cara Lengkap Unduh Sertifikat UTBK SNBT 2023
Pendidikan

Simak! Cara Lengkap Unduh Sertifikat UTBK SNBT 2023

Susul Benzema, Kante Hijrah ke Al-Ittihad
Olahraga

Susul Benzema, Kante Hijrah ke Al-Ittihad

WhatsApp Hadirkan Fitur Privasi Baru
Teknologi

WhatsApp Hadirkan Fitur Privasi Baru

Mitsubishi <i>Spill</i> Desain Triton Baru, Meluncur Juli
Otomotif

Mitsubishi Spill Desain Triton Baru, Meluncur Juli

Penataan Kawasan Wisata Rumah Adat Atakkae di Sulsel Habiskan Rp5,8 Miliar
Properti

Penataan Kawasan Wisata Rumah Adat Atakkae di Sulsel Habiskan Rp5,8 Miliar

Yuk, Simak 6 Tips Jaga Stamina Saat Perjalanan Mudik
Rona

Yuk, Simak 6 Tips Jaga Stamina Saat Perjalanan Mudik

social
FOLLOW US

Ikuti media sosial medcom.id dan dapatkan berbagai keuntungan

HOT ISSUE

Dapatkan berita terbaru dari kami Ikuti langkah ini untuk mendapatkan notifikasi

unblock notif

Peringatan!