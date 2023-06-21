ATM Compromised, BTN Guarantees No Money Lost

BTN has reported the incident to the local police.
BTN Corporate Secretary Ramon Armando said that his party moved quickly after receiving a report regarding an attempt to break into a BTN ATM machine at the Panca Bakti Akbid Pontianak to come to the location.
Bagaimana tanggapan anda mengenai artikel ini?
"After checking the location with the ATM management vendor, his party immediately reported the incident to the authorities. Then the Sungai Raya Police installed a police line and conducted a crime scene investigation," said Ramon in his official statement, Wednesday, June 21, 2023.
According to Ramon, the burglary attempt to withdraw money at the BTN ATM machine was unsuccessful, because after checking through the ATM monitoring team, no money was missing.
"The amount of money in the ATM machine is the same as the balance recorded in the system," said Ramon. (Kevin Schreiber)