Ministry Trains MSMEs, Vocational Units on E-Commerce

English e-commerce education MSMEs
Antara • 23 November 2021 12:47
Jakarta: The Education, Culture, Research and Technology Ministry is collaborating with the Indonesian E-Commerce Association (idEA) to provide e-commerce training to micro, small, and medium enterprises (MSMEs) and vocational education institutions.
 
"It aims to help their products to join the e-commerce," acting director of partnership and harmonization of business and industry at the ministry, Saryadi, said here on Monday.
 
The training comprises digital marketing, product packaging, technology application, and business standardization, business licensing, and food hygiene, he informed.

“The training has been held from August to November 2021 as part of the Proud of Indonesian Products National Movement (Gernas BBI)," the acting director said.
 
The government is also holding eight sessions of 'Digital Training for the Potential from the Eastern Horizon' from November 15 to December 1, 2021, which is focused on improving small businesses in the eastern region, he added.
 
Any vocational education institution from Indonesia can take part in the training, Saryadi said.
 
"It is hoped that through the training, MSMEs in the eastern region of Indonesia can enter e-commerce platforms," he added.
 
The digital training is being attended by 687 participants, consisting of 440 common MSMEs, 146 fostered MSMEs, and 101 vocational education institutions, he disclosed.
 
A total of 311 participants have joined the training from eastern Indonesia, he added.
 
The ministry has been assigned as a campaign manager for Gernas BBI, the main event for which will be held in Maluku province at the end of November.
 
The national movement aims to help the younger generation create better product innovations that can be accepted by the market and assist small businesses to move to digital platforms.
 
Meanwhile, director general of vocational education at the ministry, Wikan Sakarinto, noted that since BBI Gernas was launched in 2020, more than 15 million MSMEs have been onboarded on the electronic platform.
 
He then urged the students, educational staff, and educators to help recover the national economy by buying domestic products.

 
