Finance Minister Optimistic Indonesian Economy Will Grow 4% in 2021

Eko Nordiansyah • 29 November 2021 13:35
Jakarta: Indonesia's positive economic performance is expected to continue in the fourth quarter of 2021. 
 
Finance Minister Sri Mulyani Indrawati believes the country's annual economic growth by the end of this year will be between 3.5 percent and four percent.
 
The Finance Minister hopes that the improvement in economic performance will bolster Indonesian economy's recovery.

"Overall, because our growth was -0.7 percent in the first quarter and 3.5 percent in the third quarter, we estimate that in 2021 overall growth will range between 3.5 percent and four percent," she said here on Monday, November 29, 2021.
 
"This means we expect growth in the fourth quarter to be above five percent," she added.
 
According to her, good handling of the COVID-19 pandemic would increase optimism among the general public.
 
As a result, public consumption is expected to continue to strengthen in line with the controlled conditions of the COVID-19 pandemic.
 
