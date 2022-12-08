English  
Bank Indonesia (Photo:MI)
Consumer Optimism Maintained in November 2022: Bank Indonesia

Wahyu Dwi Anggoro • 08 December 2022 10:44
Jakarta: The latest Consumer Survey conducted by Bank Indonesia (BI) in November 2022 indicates maintained consumer confidence in economic conditions.
 
It was reflected by an optimistic (>100) Consumer Confidence Index (CCI) of 119.1.
 
"Consumer optimism was maintained in November 2022 on the back of a persistently strong Consumer Expectation Index (CEI) and Current Economic Condition Index (CECI)," BI Communication Department Executive Director Erwin Haryono said in a media release on Thursday. 

Consumer expectations were solid, primarily supported by income and job availability expectations. 
 
Meanwhile, the CECI remained in optimistic territory despite declining slightly in line with lower index readings for current incomes, job availability and conditions for purchasing durable goods.

 
(WAH)

