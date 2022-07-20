English  
NEWS
LIFESTYLE
FEATURED
INDEX
Member of Media Group
  • metrotvnews.com
  • mediaindonesia.com
  • lampost.com
  • podme.id
NEWSTICKER
Minister of Investment/Head of the Investment Coordinating Board (BKPM) Bahlil Lahadalia (Photo: medcom.id)
Minister of Investment/Head of the Investment Coordinating Board (BKPM) Bahlil Lahadalia (Photo: medcom.id)

Investment Realization in Indonesia Expected to Reach Rp1,200 Trillion This Year

Eko Nordiansyah • 20 July 2022 15:05
Jakarta: Minister of Investment/Head of the Investment Coordinating Board (BKPM) Bahlil Lahadalia strongly believes that investment realization in Indonesia can reach Rp1,200 trillion in 2022.
 
Investment realization in the country reached Rp584.6 trillion in the first semester of 2022 or 48.7 percent of the target.
 
"By looking at Indonesia's current economic performance and investment realization, the Ministry of Investment / BKPM is still optimistic that the president's investment realization target of Rp1,200 trillion in 2022 can be achieved," he said in a video conference here Wednesday, July 20, 2022.

Bagaimana tanggapan anda mengenai artikel ini?


Investment realization in Indonesia reached IDR302.2 trillion in the second quarter, increasing by around 7 percent compared to the previous quarter.
 
Meanwhile, the realization of foreign direct investment (PMA) in the second quarter reached Rp163.2 trillion, an increase of 39.7 percent compared to the same period last year. 
 
Cumulatively, investment realization during the January-June period reached IDR 584.6 trillion, an increase of 32 percent compared to the same period in 2021. 
 
(WAH)
LEAVE A COMMENT
LOADING
TERKAIT
BACA JUGA
Indonesia, Vietnam Committed to Enhancing Defense Cooperation

Indonesia, Vietnam Committed to Enhancing Defense Cooperation

English
maritime
Indonesia, UAE Cooperate to Develop Pharmaceutical, Medical Device Industry

Indonesia, UAE Cooperate to Develop Pharmaceutical, Medical Device Industry

English
health
New Zealand Steps Up Protections against Foot-and-Mouth Disease

New Zealand Steps Up Protections against Foot-and-Mouth Disease

English
New Zealand
MORE
BERITA LAINNYA
Kepala BKPM <i>Pede</i> Indonesia Jauh dari Krisis
Ekonomi

Kepala BKPM Pede Indonesia Jauh dari Krisis

Kebakaran Hutan Berkobar Dekat Athena, Ratusan Warga Dievakuasi
Internasional

Kebakaran Hutan Berkobar Dekat Athena, Ratusan Warga Dievakuasi

Resmi, Abdulla Helal Lengkapi Kuota Pemain Asing Persija
Olahraga

Resmi, Abdulla Helal Lengkapi Kuota Pemain Asing Persija

Pengertian Penelitian Kuantitatif Menurut Ahli, Lengkap dengan Jenis dan Prosedurnya
Pendidikan

Pengertian Penelitian Kuantitatif Menurut Ahli, Lengkap dengan Jenis dan Prosedurnya

Suzuki Tatap Segmen City Car, Kode Luncurkan Mobil Baru?
Otomotif

Suzuki Tatap Segmen City Car, Kode Luncurkan Mobil Baru?

Bebas Bersyarat, Rizieq Berstatus Tahanan Kota
Nasional

Bebas Bersyarat, Rizieq Berstatus Tahanan Kota

Qualcomm Gelar Snapdragon Summit 2022 November, Pamer Chipset Baru?
Teknologi

Qualcomm Gelar Snapdragon Summit 2022 November, Pamer Chipset Baru?

Nunung Lebih Pilih Andre Taulany, Netizen: Sule <i>Baperan</i>
Hiburan

Nunung Lebih Pilih Andre Taulany, Netizen: Sule Baperan

BPKN Terima 2.967 Pengaduan Konsumen Terkait Perumahan
Properti

BPKN Terima 2.967 Pengaduan Konsumen Terkait Perumahan

Yuk, Simak 6 Tips Jaga Stamina Saat Perjalanan Mudik
Rona

Yuk, Simak 6 Tips Jaga Stamina Saat Perjalanan Mudik

social
FOLLOW US

Ikuti media sosial medcom.id dan dapatkan berbagai keuntungan

HOT ISSUE

Dapatkan berita terbaru dari kami Ikuti langkah ini untuk mendapatkan notifikasi

unblock notif

Peringatan!