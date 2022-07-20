Investment Realization in Indonesia Expected to Reach Rp1,200 Trillion This Year

Jakarta: Minister of Investment/Head of the Investment Coordinating Board (BKPM) Bahlil Lahadalia strongly believes that investment realization in Indonesia can reach Rp1,200 trillion in 2022.
Investment realization in the country reached Rp584.6 trillion in the first semester of 2022 or 48.7 percent of the target.
"By looking at Indonesia's current economic performance and investment realization, the Ministry of Investment / BKPM is still optimistic that the president's investment realization target of Rp1,200 trillion in 2022 can be achieved," he said in a video conference here Wednesday, July 20, 2022.
Investment realization in Indonesia reached IDR302.2 trillion in the second quarter, increasing by around 7 percent compared to the previous quarter.
Meanwhile, the realization of foreign direct investment (PMA) in the second quarter reached Rp163.2 trillion, an increase of 39.7 percent compared to the same period last year.
Cumulatively, investment realization during the January-June period reached IDR 584.6 trillion, an increase of 32 percent compared to the same period in 2021.