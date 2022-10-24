English  
NEWS
LIFESTYLE
FEATURED
INDEX
Member of Media Group
  • metrotvnews.com
  • mediaindonesia.com
  • lampost.com
  • podme.id
NEWSTICKER
VinFast is Vietnam’s first domestic car company and e-vehicle manufacturer. (Photo: medcom.id)
VinFast is Vietnam’s first domestic car company and e-vehicle manufacturer. (Photo: medcom.id)

ADB Mobilizes $135 Million Financing Package to Support Electric Vehicle Industry in Vietnam

Wahyu Dwi Anggoro • 24 October 2022 13:51
Hanoi: The Asian Development Bank (ADB) mobilized a $135 million financing package for VinFast Trading and Production Joint Stock Company (VinFast) for manufacturing Vietnam’s first fully-electric public transport bus fleet and first national electric vehicle (EV) charging network. 
 
The assistance will support Vietnam’s efforts to achieve net-zero greenhouse gas emissions and expand high-tech manufacturing industries.
 
The 7-year tenor climate financing comprises a $20 million loan funded by ADB, parallel loans $87 million facilitated by ADB as mandated lead arranger, and concessional financing of up to $28 million. 

Bagaimana tanggapan anda mengenai artikel ini?


The climate financing is certified by the Climate Bonds Initiative, a scientifically-based standard for labeling bonds, loans, and other debt instruments which contribute to addressing climate change
 
ADB has partially offset the project’s risks by utilizing concessional financing from its managed trust funds comprising a loan of up to $20 million from the Australian Climate Finance Partnership funded by the Australian Government (ACFP); a loan of up to $5 million from the Clean Technology Fund (CTF); and a grant of up to $3 million from the Climate Innovation and Development Fund, which is funded by Goldman Sachs and Bloomberg Philanthropies. 
 
Parallel loans were also mobilized by ADB from Export Finance Australia, the Finnish Fund for Industrial Cooperation, Oesterreichische Entwicklungsbank AG, and ResponsAbility.
 
"This project delivers a high-impact, sustainable transport solution for Viet Nam while helping it meet its climate goals and supporting the growth of climate finance in the region," said ADB Private Sector Operations Department Director General Suzanne Gaboury, in a media release on Monday.
 
"Asia and the Pacific is the frontline of the global fight against climate change, and private sector projects like this one with innovative partners such as VinFast are crucial to help its countries decarbonize their economies," Gaboury added. 
 
Vietnam’s transport sector accounts for 18% of the country's annual greenhouse gas emissions, and its decarbonization, through options like e-mobility, will directly impact the country’s ambition to achieve net zero emissions by 2050. 
 
Additionally, the project includes a technical assistance (TA) of $950,000 from the ACFP and the CTF, focused on raising consumer awareness about e-mobility’s economic, environmental, and social impacts to help advance its market penetration.
 
The TA will also help promote the role of women studying for or working in fields related to science, technology, and mathematics.
 
"We are delighted to receive this extensive support and a long-term financing package from ADB and several esteemed international development finance Institutions. We see this as a vote of confidence in our efforts to become a global smart mobility company that offers environmentally friendly public transportation, and to advance Vietnam’s transition to a low carbon economy," said VinFast’s Global CEO Thuy Le
 
Established in 2017, VinFast is Vietnam’s first domestic car company and e-vehicle manufacturer. 
 
VinFast is a subsidiary of Vingroup Joint Stock Company, Viet Nam’s largest private enterprise and the largest listed company in Vietnam. 
 
VinFast develops e-cars for the domestic and international markets and is investing in a nationwide network of fast-charging units to support its e-vehicle expansion in Vietnam.

 
(WAH)

LEAVE A COMMENT
LOADING
TERKAIT
Illustration (Photo:Medcom.id)

Indonesia Devises Strategies to Reduce Use of Fossil-Based Energy

Electric Vehicles Can Slash Indonesia's Fuel Subsidy Budget: SOEs Ministry

Indonesia Targets Emission Reduction of 231.2 Million Tons by 2025

BACA JUGA
Indonesia Devises Strategies to Reduce Use of Fossil-Based Energy

Indonesia Devises Strategies to Reduce Use of Fossil-Based Energy

English
energy
245 Acute Kidney Injury Cases Detected in 26 Indonesian Provinces: Health Minister

245 Acute Kidney Injury Cases Detected in 26 Indonesian Provinces: Health Minister

English
health
Indonesia Signs MoU to Support Establishment of Food, Drug Authority in Palestine

Indonesia Signs MoU to Support Establishment of Food, Drug Authority in Palestine

English
palestine
MORE
BERITA LAINNYA
Pabrik Triplek di Jalan Soekarno-Hatta Bandung Terbakar Hebat
Nasional

Pabrik Triplek di Jalan Soekarno-Hatta Bandung Terbakar Hebat

Rishi Sunak, Tokoh Non-Kulit Putih Pertama yang Menjadi PM Inggris
Internasional

Rishi Sunak, Tokoh Non-Kulit Putih Pertama yang Menjadi PM Inggris

Masih Bingung Perbedaan ANBK AKM dengan SNBT? Begini Penjelasannya
Pendidikan

Masih Bingung Perbedaan ANBK AKM dengan SNBT? Begini Penjelasannya

Luhut Tak Ingin Mengekor Kesalahan Negara Maju soal Krisis Iklim
Ekonomi

Luhut Tak Ingin Mengekor Kesalahan Negara Maju soal Krisis Iklim

4 Pemain Prancis yang Bisa Gantikan Raphael Varane di Piala Dunia 2022
Olahraga

4 Pemain Prancis yang Bisa Gantikan Raphael Varane di Piala Dunia 2022

Terungkap Penyebab Kematian Bintang Harry Potter, Robbie Coltrane
Hiburan

Terungkap Penyebab Kematian Bintang Harry Potter, Robbie Coltrane

Moto Guzzi V7 Stone Menjadi Modis Berkat Gucci
Otomotif

Moto Guzzi V7 Stone Menjadi Modis Berkat Gucci

RRQ Kazu Ukir Sejarah Baru FFIM 2022 Fall
Teknologi

RRQ Kazu Ukir Sejarah Baru FFIM 2022 Fall

Catat! 3 Tahapan Membangun Rumah Tumbuh
Properti

Catat! 3 Tahapan Membangun Rumah Tumbuh

Yuk, Simak 6 Tips Jaga Stamina Saat Perjalanan Mudik
Rona

Yuk, Simak 6 Tips Jaga Stamina Saat Perjalanan Mudik

social
FOLLOW US

Ikuti media sosial medcom.id dan dapatkan berbagai keuntungan

HOT ISSUE

Dapatkan berita terbaru dari kami Ikuti langkah ini untuk mendapatkan notifikasi

unblock notif

Peringatan!