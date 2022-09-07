English  
Asia and the Pacific is faced with managing the economic consequences of the COVID-19 pandemic and the ongoing conflict in Europe. (Photo: medcom.id)
ADB, Japan Cooperate to Boost Agriculture Sector in Asia-Pacific

Wahyu Dwi Anggoro • 07 September 2022 10:42
Manila: The Asian Development Bank (ADB) and the Ministry of Agriculture, Forestry, and Fisheries of Japan (MAFF) signed a memorandum of cooperation (MOC) to strengthen partnership between the two organizations in promoting sustainable and resilient agri-food systems in Asia and the Pacific.
 
The MOC was signed by ADB Managing Director General Woochong Um and MAFF’s Vice-Minister for International Affairs Ryosuke Ogawa at the start of a policy dialogue on the challenges and opportunities around collaboration to strengthen food security in the Asia Pacific region.
 
"Asia and the Pacific is faced with managing the economic consequences of the COVID-19 pandemic and the ongoing conflict in Europe, which continue to have significant impacts on the food system. We need to build more sustainable and resilient food systems to ensure food security in the region," said Um in a press release on Tuesday.

"ADB appreciates Japan’s commitment in building climate-smart agriculture and food security in the region and we look forward to working closely with MAFF," the ADB official added.
 
In 2021, MAFF developed the Strategy for Sustainable Food Systems (MeaDRI) to improve productivity and ensure sustainability through innovation with enhanced engagement of stakeholders at each stage of food supply chains to achieve zero carbon dioxide emission from fossil fuel combustion in agriculture, forestry, and fisheries sectors in Japan by 2050. 
 
MAFF is scaling up international collaboration to introduce innovative and sustainable agricultural practices and technologies such as digital tools, machineries, and pest control methods.
 
"The knowledge and experiences gained by our efforts could help our neighboring countries especially in the Asia Monsoon regions to successfully transform their agri-food systems into sustainable and resilient ones since we share several regional particularities," said  Ogawa. 
 
"In addressing global issues, it is vital that countries and international organizations work together to build sustainable and resilient food systems, and ADB is one of the most important partners for us," the Japanese official added.
 
(WAH)

Peringatan!