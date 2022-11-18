GOTO Laid off 1.300 Employees

Jakarta: PT GoTo Gojek Tokopedia Tbk (GOTO) will downsize by adjusting the number of employees. Around 1.300 employees will experience Termination of Employment (PHK).
"In this regard, the Company with a heavy heart has also conveyed to all employees of the GOTO group today, the Company must make a difficult decision to downsizing employees which will affect 1.300 people or around 12 percent of the total permanent employees of the GOTO group," a clear announcement made directly at a town hall meeting chaired by GOTO Group CEO Andre Soelistyo, quoted from an IDX appearance, Friday, November 18, 2022.
GOTO has considered the current global macroeconomic challenges that have a significant impact on businesses around the world. The Company, like other large companies, needs to continuously adapt to ensure readiness to face the challenges ahead.
The company must accelerate its efforts to become a business that is financially independent and grows sustainably in the long term. This is done, among others, by focusing on core services, namely on-demand, e-commerce, and financial technology.
"GOTO has recorded consistent growth in these areas, driven by the Company's strategy which targets increasing the number of multi-platform users, effectively allocating incentives, and building integrated synergies within our ecosystem," he explained.
At the end of the second quarter of 2022, the company managed to make structural cost savings of 800 billion Rupiah from various aspects of savings, such as technology, marketing and outsourcing.
However, to navigate further in the midst of increasingly challenging global economic conditions, the Company must focus on matters within the Company's control. The Company will always pay attention to all applicable laws and regulations in the countries where the Company operates.
"This plan will not have a detrimental impact on maintaining the Company's business and is one of the strategic steps to ensure that the Company can continue to have a positive impact on millions of consumers, driver-partners and traders in the GoTo ecosystem through healthy and sustainable growth," he explained.