Developing countries are in better economic and financial conditions than in 2013. (Photo: MI)
Policy Discussion among Countries on Exit Strategy is Necessary: BI

English Bank Indonesia g20 presidency finance
Husen Miftahudin • 31 January 2022 13:50
Jakarta: Policy discussion among countries on exit strategy is necessary by considering the different conditions of different countries, primarily in an attempt to strengthen global risk monitoring and minimize potential negative impacts, according to a Bank Indonesia (BI) official.
 
"Currently, developing countries are in better economic and financial conditions than in 2013 in facing the global central bank exit strategy of major countries," said Head of Foreign Exchange Department of Bank Indonesia, Rudy B. Hutabarat in a side event of G20 Presidency of Indonesia 2022 last week.
 
Exploring the topic of "Anticipating the Impact of Global Central Bank Exit Strategy on Emerging Market's Capital Flows", the event was part of Bank Indonesia's Annual Investment Forum 2022.

According to Rudy, this event might open insights into one of the key agendas of G20, namely to synchronize the unsynchronized world in order to ensure the achievement of G20 theme "recover together and recover stronger"
 
Annual Investment Forum 2022 supports G20 Presidency of Indonesia 2022 with 6 priority agendas in finance track, namely to formulate exit strategy to enable global economic recovery, to formulate structural reform policy response in real sector to mitigate the scarring effect of Covid-19 pandemic, to promote cooperation among countries in digital payment system, to promote productivity, economic expansion, and financial inclusion, and to ensure international coordination in tax agenda to achieve fair, sustainable, and modern international tax system.
 
(WAH)
